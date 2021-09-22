Uma Thurman Speaks Out Against Texas Abortion Law and Reveals “Darkest Secret”

Uma Thurman, the actress known for her roles in Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction, revealed what she described as her “darkest secret” in an article speaking out against the new Texas law which outlaws abortions after just six weeks of pregnancy before many women even know they’re pregnant.



Thurman’s op-ed appeared in The Washington Post on Tuesday and described her experience getting pregnant from a much older man in her late teens and discussing what to do next with her parents.



Thurman said they decided as a family to terminate the pregnancy, a decision that broke her heart even though she knew it was the right course of action. After a brief description of her procedure and a kind gesture of humanity by her doctor, Thurman reflects on the incident’s impact on her life.

“There is so much pain in this story. It has been my darkest secret until now,” Thurman wrote. “I am 51 years old, and I am sharing it with you from the home where I have raised my three children, who are my pride and joy.”

The Texas law went into effect late last month and in addition to banning abortions once cardiac activity can be detected in the fetus and only makes exceptions for medical emergencies and allows lawsuits against anyone who performs or “abets” an abortion including donors, insurance companies, and rideshare drivers.



Multiple lawsuits are currently challenging the constitutionality of the legislation, but the bill has already withstood some legal challenges and may stand up to further legal scrutiny.