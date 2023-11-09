Why is Kouri Richins suspected of witness tampering? The ‘Walk the Dog’ letter, explained

Utah children’s book author Kouri Richins is on trial for her husband’s murder. Here’s how the so-called Walk the Dog letter, discovered in Richins’ jail cell, led prosecutors to suspect witness tampering in the case.

While in custody for the 2022 murder of her husband, Eric Richins, by an alleged fentanyl overdose, Kouri Richins herself reportedly had a seizure when the incorrect medication was administered at the Utah Summit County Jail. While Kouri was away, authorities discovered a letter hidden in her cell, now called the Walk the Dog letter, because those words were written across the top of the first page.

In the six-page letter addressed to Kouri’s mother, the self-published author who wrote a book on children dealing with grief after her husband’s death seemed to give instructions for her brother’s potential testimony. Kouri reportedly asked her brother to suggest that Eric purchased the fentanyl himself while in Mexico, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Among other incriminating passages, including that Kouri’s mother should meet with Kouri’s brother in person for fear their phone might be bugged, the letter read, “The connection has to be made with Mexico and drugs. [Ronald Darden, Kouri’s brother] will have the messages to prove Eric confided in him about getting high. It can be short and to the point, but it has to be done.”

The letter is part of a novel, Richins said

With the prosecution in the Kouri Richins case suggesting that the contents of the Walk the Dog letter amount to witness tampering, Richins and her defense team have said the writing was part of a work of fiction instead. Her defense attorneys also filed a motion stating that publicizing the letter deprived their client of the right to a fair trial, among other prosecutorial misconduct allegations. Her attorney also suggested the discovery of the letter itself may have been illegal and that the letter should not be admissible. Richins’ defense also requested that charges be dropped against her, as per Salt Lake City news outlet FOX 13.

On Nov. 3, 2023, ABC4.com reported that Judge Mrazik, presiding over the Richins case, denied the motion. As of this report, Richins had yet to enter a plea on charges of first-degree murder and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Prosecutors allege that Richins killed her husband Eric with fentanyl she slipped in his drink over money and marital problems. Allegedly, she also plotted to collect large sums of money from several of Eric’s life insurance policies. After he died, members of Eric’s family said he confided in them his suspicion that Kouri may have threatened his life before. The Walk the Dog letter is available to read online in its entirety.