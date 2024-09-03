Why was a ‘1,000-Lb. Sisters’ star arrested at the zoo?

A camel reportedly bit 1,000-lb Sisters reality TV star Amy Slaton at Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, TN on Labor Day, according to NBC News. When police arrived, they smelled something in Slaton’s vehicle, leading to the arrest not only of Amy Slaton, but a man with her that day named Brian Scott Lovvorn. The nature of Lovvorn and Slaton’s relationship is unclear.

After she received treatment for the camel bite, Slaton, 36, and Lovvorn were taken into custody and now face illegal possession charges, and two counts of child endangerment. It hasn’t been reported what officers smelled inside Slaton’s vehicle. However, marijuana is still illegal in the state of Tennessee. After their arrest, Slaton and Lovvorn were booked into nearby Crockett County Jail. A judge set a $10,000 bond for Slaton and Lovvorn, respectively.

Slaton was seen leaving the safari park in a stretcher

Amy Slanton Halterman of TLC’s “1000-lb Sisters” was arrested at the Tennessee Safari Park on Labor Day after a camel bite reportedly led to a drug bust inside the reality star’s vehicle. https://t.co/UeYHlQ0bxD pic.twitter.com/Tohk4zXj9w — Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) September 3, 2024 Action News 5/X

Moments before officers smelled something in Slaton’s car, Page Six says the reality TV star was seen leaving the Tennessee Safari Park on a stretcher, holding a piece of fabric to one of her arms.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s office announced Slaton and Lovvorn’s arrest in a Facebook post headlined, “FROM FEEDING A CAMEL TO THE SLAMMER.” At this writing, it’s unclear if Slaton and Lovvorn had entered pleas, whether they had obtained legal representation, or when they might appear in court. TLC had not yet commented on the situation.

Slaton shares three children with her ex-husband, Michael Halterman. Amy and Michael divorced in Sept. 2023. There were reportedly two children with Slaton and Lovvorn at the safari, but who the children were is unclear. The children were with Slaton and Lovorn in the car when the police smelled the suspicious odor.

1,000-lb Sisters premiered on the TLC Network in 2020, and follows sisters Tammy and Amy Slaton as they address their weight issues and improve their health. Season five of the show concluded in Feb. 2023.

