Why was an arrest warrant issued for Von Miller?

Miller has been the subject of at least two criminal investigations.

An arrest warrant was issued in Dallas for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller on Nov. 30, 2023. Miller was reportedly wanted in connection with the alleged physical assault of a pregnant woman with whom the athlete was in a relationship.

The incident happened on the morning of Nov. 29. In a police affidavit, the woman reported a verbal argument between the couple that day escalated into a physical assault involving pushing and shoving, pulling a chunk of hair from her scalp, and Miller placing his hands around her neck. She said she asked Miller to stop, reminding him she was pregnant, according to ESPN. The argument was reportedly over travel plans, according to TMZ Sports. The woman was not named in the press.

She then said Miller left the home in Dallas when she threatened to call the police. When they arrived, she had visible injuries consistent with the assault she described. As of this report, Miller was not in custody, according to CNN.

The Bills and the NFL released a statement

As news of Von Miller’s arrest warrant spread, the Buffalo Bills and the NFL released statements.

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point,” the Bills said.

“We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We will follow all legal developments. We have no further comment at this time,” the NFL added (via ESPN).

If found guilty, Miller could face up to 10 years in prison. In Texas, assaulting a pregnant person is a third-degree felony, according to Austin news outlet KXAN.

Miller’s previous legal problems

The Von Miller arrest warrant from Nov. 2023 was not the first legal issue the star athlete has faced. In 2021, while playing for the Denver Broncos, Miller was also investigated by Colorado police, but they declined to press charges. Details of that case were not disclosed at the time, according to Bleacher Report.

Miller was drafted from Texas A&M in 2011, and has played for the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos. He’s won two Super Bowls in his career, and he was named MVP at Super Bowl 50.

The Bills were on a bye week, and Miller was home in Dallas when the 2023 incident happened. He joined the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL season but hadn’t played much in 2023, sidelined with an ACL injury. Miller also hosts “The Voncast,” a Bleacher Report podcast.