Image Credit: Disney
GA school shooting father and son mugshot and courtroom footage
Screengrabs via Law&Crime/The National Desk
Category:
True Crime

Why was the Georgia school shooter’s father arrested? Colin Gray’s charges, explained

There can be a point when carelessness, lack of common sense, and willful ignorance as a parent becomes a crime.
Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
|

Published: Sep 7, 2024 01:23 pm

Earlier this year, the trials of the Oxford school shooter’s parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley set a legal precedent: For the first time in America’s history, the parents of a school shooter were held criminally liable for their son’s horrific actions. And it did not end up being a one-time example.

Depending on the exact circumstances, it’s not like every parent in their situation deserves the same fate, however, there is a point when neglectful actions and the choice of ignoring blatant warning signs is their responsibility and they need to be held accountable for their monumental carelessness that cost people their lives.

It may have been in part due to these high-profile trials and their conclusion that police took no time in bringing charges against the father of the alleged perpetrator behind the deadliest school shooting that has taken place in the State of Georgia, having robbed four people of their lives, two students, and two teachers.

Fifty-four-year-old Colin Gray is seeing himself in a predicament not too dissimilar from the Crumbleys: He’s being charged for the crimes his son committed, and like the Crumbleys, there is, reportedly, damning evidence against this father.

Why was Colin Gray charged and what are the charges?

GA school shooter's father Colin Gray
Screengrabs via The National Desk

Colin Gray has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, and eight counts of cruelty to children. He can face up to 180 years in prison – although, if the Crumbleys’ sentence is to be considered as an example, Gray may see a more lenient sentence than the maximum. His son, 14-year-old Colt Gray, on the other hand, faces life in prison without parole. He’s not eligible for the death penalty due to being a minor.

Colt’s mother, Marcee, who lives hours away with her parents, has not been charged in this case. But it does seem that, when Colin and his ex were yet to break up, their life together was volatile and contentious. Marcee has her own criminal record and history of substance abuse.

This father’s story bears comparable thoughtlessness, hubris, and grievous errors as Ethan Crumbley’s parents. Despite being made well aware for over a year that his son could be considered a threat to himself and others, he nevertheless made the unthinkable choice of giving Colt, not a regular handgun, which would already have been bad enough, but an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.

The rifle was gifted after the pair was interviewed last year about threats to carry out a school shooting Colt allegedly made on the Internet. From then on, as soon as the father became aware of this concerning behavior, guns should have been the last thing to enter that household, much less been gifted to the evidently unstable teen.

Online, many netizens seem to be of one mind:

As of this writing, father and son have yet to enter a plea. The Grays are to appear at their next court hearing on Dec. 4, 2024.

If you would like to help the victims of this terrible tragedy, you can find their verified GoFundMe fundraisers here.

