Was the Oxford High School shooter’s mother, Jennifer Crumbley, found guilty of manslaughter?

There is no denying that Ethan Crumbley had profound mental health issues, and that these had manifested way before he decided to take four lives and destroy many others, including his own in the end. But, the question for the jury in Jennifer Crumbley‘s trial was whether the mother was negligent to the point in which she could be legally considered guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter for her son’s harrowing actions.

Jennifer herself admitted that she noticed her son was acting depressed in April 2021. The shooting took place over half a year later, on November 30. Could she have prevented the tragedy had she and her husband gotten psychiatric medical care for their son, who by all accounts showed signs of worrisome hallucinations? Could they have prevented it, had they not bought their son a gun? A weapon he would use to kill, injure, and traumatize people at his school? Jennifer’s defense of the purchase was that, in her mind, the gun was only supposed to be used at the shooting range. But it wasn’t.

On the live coverage of the Law&Crime Trials YouTube channel, on hour 9 of Jury deliberations, 15.000 people voted in chat what they believed the results of the trial were going to be: 43% voted guilty, 35% not guilty, and 22% hung jury. These numbers do not point to a landslide win. Because Jennifer was definitely not a great mother, but, as it was established in court, being a bad mother is technically not a crime.

Did the jury members think Jennifer was more than a bad mother, that she was guilty of gross negligence that resulted in people’s deaths?

The Verdict

Screengrabs via Law&Crime/Court TV

After deliberating for 10 hours, the jury reached a unanimous decision: Yes, Jennifer Crumbley is guilty of all four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Court TV guest Marie Pereira argued that the tipping point arose because Jennifer did not take accountability; she acknowledged she failed to see obvious warning signs or offer a heartfelt apology to the victims’ families for her failure, which swayed the jury towards a conviction.

Jennifer’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 9. Each count of involuntary manslaughter carries a possible sentence of 15 years behind bars. Although it may be likely, as the killer has already been condemned to life in prison, that his mother will serve her sentence concurrently, not consecutively.