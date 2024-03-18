What was the verdict in James Crumbley’s trial, the father of the Michigan school shooter?

Until now, mass shootings pinned responsibility solely on the shooter. But the Michigan school tragedy has reshaped that narrative.

Mass shootings have become disturbingly commonplace across the US, striking indiscriminately in places like train stations, bars, shopping malls, and schools. According to the BBC, over the past three years alone, there have been more than 600 recorded incidents – that’s nearly two shootings per day on average.

Amidst the devastating aftermath of a mass shooting, one burning question persists: who bears responsibility? And lately, this query has evolved beyond merely pointing fingers at the trigger-puller. Particularly in cases involving minors wielding firearms, the answer isn’t so clear-cut. For the jury deliberating the 2021 Michigan school shooting trial, culpability extends beyond the shooter alone.

Last Thursday, James Crumbley, the father of the teen shooter who opened fire at Oxford High School, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on the basis they wilfully ignored their son’s mental health and allowed him access to a firearm. Earlier this year, his wife faced the same fate. This shift in justice for mass shootings signals a move toward comprehensive accountability, aiming to set a precedent for preventing future tragedies.

Tragedy strikes Oxford High School

Nov. 30, 2021, started like any other day at Oxford High School, until one student, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, decided to turn it into a nightmare. With a chilling plan to harm his peers, he slipped into a bathroom with a backpack, and emerged moments later, armed with a gun.

Crumbley began attacking his fellow students deliberately and methodically. He targeted people fleeing and even fired shots into classrooms. Meanwhile, 911 was inundated with around 100 frantic emergency calls from students pleading for help and desperately warning authorities of the unfolding tragedy.

Despite lasting only minutes, the shooting left a devastating toll. Over 30 shots rang out, claiming the lives of four students, while six others were wounded, along with one teacher. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard reported that police swiftly responded, apprehending the shooter within just two or three minutes of arriving at the scene.

On that fateful day, Tate Myre, 16; Hana St Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17, lost their lives. According to Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwamé Rowe, Justin Shilling was shot after being instructed by the defendant to kneel, while Hana St. Juliana was shot again after already being down.“That is an execution. That is torture. He shot most people multiple times. And, as he wrote, he did this for notoriety. And he wanted to go down […] as the biggest school shooter in Michigan history,” Judge Rowe added.

As per the Associated Press, this marked the deadliest school shooting since the Santa Fe, Texas, High School massacre in 2019.

An adult in the eyes of the law

In Nov. 2023, Ethan Crumbley faced adult charges, including four counts of first-degree murder and 19 other related charges. Among these was a rare one for terrorism causing death, shedding light on the profound impact of his actions. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald framed Crumbley’s criminal behavior not only in terms of the victims but also in consideration of the countless children who endured trauma and experienced moments of pure terror.

“What about all the children who ran, screaming, hiding under desks? What about all the children at home right now, who can’t eat and can’t sleep and can’t imagine a world where they could ever step foot back in that school? Those are victims, too, and so are their families and so is the community. The charge of terrorism reflects that,” she clarified.

He admitted guilt to all counts, accepting full responsibility for the crime. Judge Rowe deemed the teenager eligible for the severest punishment due to his enduring fixation on violence, which rendered rehabilitation improbable.

Despite defense arguments claiming his potential for redemption, prosecutor Marc Keast presented evidence from social media accounts and cell phone records, demonstrating Crumbley’s premeditated planning of the shooting. He intended to maximize casualties, aspiring to be remembered as the deadliest mass shooter in US history.

The verdict echoed these sentiments. On December 8, 2023, Ethan Crumbley received a life sentence without the possibility of parole. This marked the first instance of such a sentence being imposed on a minor since the US Supreme Court’s 2012 ruling, which limited life without parole for minors to exceptional circumstances. Prior to sentencing, Crumbley addressed the judge: “I am a really bad person. I have done terrible things that no one should ever do. […] I do plan to be better.”

Full family responsibility

After the tragic events, the teen’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, found themselves facing charges. Originally set for a joint trial, they decided on separate proceedings. Their paths diverged further during the trials. Jennifer Crumbley took the stand, and blamed her husband, while he remained silent. Ethan Crumbley opted for silence, invoking his Fifth Amendment right and refusing to testify in either parent’s trial.

In court, Prosecutor McDonald didn’t hold back, squarely blaming James Crumbley for severe neglect of his son. He had purchased the weapon used in the shooting during Black Friday 2021 and failed to properly secure it afterwards. Adding to the recklessness, other firearms were found in the parents’ bedroom dresser, all with the default combination “0-0-0”.

Debate raged over the parents’ blatant disregard for their son’s worsening mental health. Prosecutors pointed to a concerning incident from April 2021 when Ethan Crumbley confided in a friend about hearing voices and seeing things in the distance. In his texts, he revealed that when he turned to his father for help, he was met with indifference, receiving nothing but pills and a dismissive “suck it up.”

Adding to the distress, on the morning of the shooting, both parents were called to the school to address Ethan’s troubling writings found on a math worksheet. Amongst violent drawings of guns were chilling phrases like “help me” and “blood everywhere.”

Counselor Shawn Hopkins suggested that Ethan be taken out of school and kept under parental supervision for the next 48 hours. However, Jennifer Crumbley dismissed this option, citing work commitments. Tragically, just two hours later, Ethan retrieved the gun from his backpack and fatally shot his fellow students.

Prosecutor McDonald made a compelling case, contending that both parents missed the easiest chance to save four lives by abruptly ending the counselor’s meeting. Their neglect of their son’s mental health, even before this incident, allowed a dangerous buildup of violence and thoughts of death to spiral out of control: “James Crumbley is not on trial for what his son did. James Crumbley is on trial for what he did and what he didn’t do,” she added.

Last Thursday evening, James Crumbley was pronounced guilty of involuntary manslaughter, mirroring the verdict his wife received two months earlier. With matching charges, they now both confront a sentencing range of 10 to 15 years behind bars. This historic ruling marks the first time parents have been directly held accountable for mass shooting killings. The couple is slated for sentencing on April 9th.

A small step in a long road

As the verdict was read, tears streamed down the faces of the victims’ families, who immediately embraced the lead prosecutor. While it won’t erase their pain, this ruling marks a turning point in mass shooting trials in the US. More importantly, it underscores the vital role parents play in safeguarding their children’s mental well-being and steering them away from dangerous paths.

Steve St. Juliana, Hana’s father, described the prosecution of the Crumbleys as just the first steps in addressing gun violence in the US: “Our children are dying on a daily basis in mass murders and we do very little about this. We can put people on the Moon, we can build skyscrapers, huge monuments like the Hoover Dam and we can’t keep our kids safe in schools,” he emphasized.

The tragic shooting and its aftermath underscore the critical importance of prioritizing mental health at all stages of life, particularly during the tumultuous teenage years. Parents must remain vigilant about their children’s psychological conditions and respond promptly to any signs of distress, no matter how subtle.