Will Scott Peterson be released from jail and where is he now?

Back in 2002, Scott Peterson was one of the most hated people in the country, accused of murdering his wife and unborn child. Over the years, his name seemed to slowly disappear from major headlines, which left many wondering what exactly happened to him.

Peterson is understandably a name and true crime case many would rather forget, as his heinous acts still send shockwaves through the country. The nightmare began when his 27-year-old pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn child, Connor, went missing on Christmas Eve in 2002.

The close-knit community of Modesto, California was shocked, and an extensive search was quickly underway. And yet, the true culprit of this vicious crime was closer to home than anyone could have believed. In fact, he was hiding where no one thought to look, in plain sight. After a gut-wrenching investigation, Scott Peterson was eventually found to be responsible for the disappearances and murders of his pregnant wife and unborn son.

What did Scott Peterson do?

Image via Hulu

Peterson aroused suspicion early on in the disappearance, despite the pair being described by friends and family as “the perfect couple.” He didn’t participate in media interviews, appeared distracted at the candlelight vigil, and didn’t appear to investigators to be particularly concerned about his missing wife and unborn baby. The holiday season came and went, and still, Laci and Connor were not found. However, the reason for Peterson’s distraction would become apparent. A young, single mother named Amber Frey came forward and revealed her secret relationship with him, shedding an entirely different light on the case in the process.

Frey had no idea any of this was going on, and it was even revealed that Peterson had even been on the phone with her during Laci’s candlelight vigil. Frey’s appearance gave investigators a motive and, with new information in hand, they dove into the investigation around Scott’s whereabouts. At the time of the disappearance on Christmas Eve, he claimed to be fishing, although he told others that he had been golfing. When Laci and Connor’s bodies were found in the bay, near where Peterson had claimed to be, things became crystal clear: Scott Peterson was responsible for the murder of his wife and unborn son.

Where is Scott Peterson now?

Photo by Fred Larson-Pool/Getty Images

After a grueling trial, Peterson was convicted on Nov. 2, 2004 on two counts of murder, a charge of first-degree murder with special circumstances for killing Laci, and second-degree murder for killing their unborn baby. He was sentenced in December of the same year, receiving the death penalty.

In 2022, he was given a reprieve when an appeal overturned the death penalty sentencing. Peterson, now 51, was moved off death row in San Quentin prison in San Francisco, California to Mule Prison in Sacramento.

The appeal argued that several of the jurors were “improperly dismissed” due to their disagreement with the death penalty. It also examined some of the other jurors who had appeared to be untruthful during jury selection.

Will Scott Peterson be released from jail?

Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images

While Peterson’s death sentence may have been overturned, his appeal for a new trial was denied. His sentence remains life in prison without the possibility of parole and he will carry out that sentence in Mule Prison. He has not been granted a new trial and has exhausted his appeals at this time, meaning this may truly be the end of the road for him.

While Scott Peterson is a name many would rather forget, the memory of his wife Laci has endured. Laci’s friends and family continue to seek justice for Laci and other women of violent crimes, and even addressed her life, kindness, and love in a recent Netflix docuseries. They were influential in getting “Laci and Connor’s Law” enacted and continue to support its inclusion in all of the states.

