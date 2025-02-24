Woman wearing ‘Palisades Strong’ T-shirt arrested for looting in Los Angeles

Redefining bad wardrobe choices, a Southern California woman was arrested for looting a burned-down home in the Pacific Palisades, CA, area while wearing a “Palisades Strong” t-shirt sold to support victims of the massive wildfire that swept through the community in January.

The suspect, Karen Mastey, had also launched a GoFundMe to support victims, including her brother, who she says lost his home.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), officers responded to a call of looting at a burned-down Pacific Palisades address on Feb. 21 this year. When they arrived, the suspect was gone, but based on the witness’s description, and a detailed description of the vehicle, authorities tracked the car to Mastey’s Valencia, CA residence.

Mastey was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, in possession of valuable antiques she’s accused of looting from the Palisades residence. As a suspect who has not yet been indicted Mastey’s face was blurred out in CHP’s post in compliance with California law. CHP confirmed Mastey’s Valencia address was not affected by the recent flames.

Mastey’s GoFundMe

On 2/21/25 officers from the CHP West Valley Area Office were notified of looting occurring at a residence in Pacific Palisades. The suspect, Karen Mastey, who was observed looting a burned-down residence was arrested and booked for Grand Theft. pic.twitter.com/A6rwQgGnfO — CHP Southern (@CHPsouthern) February 22, 2025

According to KTLA, Mastey also launched a GoFundMe supporting victims of the Palisades fire. In it, Mastey says she grew up in the Palisades area, where she says her brother lost his home.

The fundraiser says, “I’m trying to raise funds for my brother and friends of the Palisades that have owned their homes for over 40 years and are now retired.” Mastey added, “100% of funds will be used for non-disaster related expenses for families who lost literally everything from their homes.”

California Assembly Bill 469

Assemblymembers Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino), Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) and Blanca Pacheco (D-Downey) announced the legislation, Assembly Bill 469, at a press conference Monday morning.https://t.co/TAs3m0rLOy — FOX40 News (@FOX40) February 10, 2025

Mastey’s arrest comes after several California assemblymembers, with the support of Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, introduced Assembly Bill 469 to strengthen looting penalties, as well as penalties for impersonating public officials in emergencies, both widespread issues in the areas affected by the recent Los Angeles County wildfires. The bill would also make it a felony to loot from a home burned or abandoned because of fire.

Referring to the bill, DA Hochman said in a statement, “From the very beginning of the Los Angeles County wildfires, I have made it clear: our office has zero tolerance for the despicable crimes of those seeking to exploit this crisis like looting, arson, price gouging, impersonating first responders and financial scams. We will arrest these criminals, prosecute them, and then seek maximum sentences of prison or jail.”

Announcing Mastey’s arrest, CHP Chief Margaris added, “I am incredibly proud of the swift action taken by our officers to protect the public and prevent further harm. Their commitment to serving and assisting those in need during this challenging period reflects the highest standards of the CHP.”

Mastey was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station. It’s unclear if Mastey will face additional charges or when she may appear in court. CHP also said whether Mastey’s GoFundMe was under investigation, The Malibu Times reported.

