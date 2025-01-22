Two Oregonians arrested for impersonating firefighters in L.A.

In a bizarre case, a married Oregon couple was arrested Sat. Jan. 18 for impersonating Los Angeles firefighters amid the devastating wildfires in the area. They had a firetruck and firefighting gear, and one of the suspects had a criminal record for arson.

According to the LAPD, Los Angeles police officers were patrolling the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles when they noticed a firetruck that didn’t look right entering an evacuation zone. Dustin Nehl, 31, and his wife, Jennifer Nehl, 44 — from the unfortunately named town in this situation, Woodburn, OR, — were inside the vehicle, and they said they were with the “Roaring River Fire Department,” which doesn’t exist.

Moreover, the Nehls wore Los Angeles Fire Department t-shirts with helmets and radios. The words “Roaring River Fire Department” were on the front of the vehicle, with California license plates and an American flag. Upon questioning, the Nehls admitted they weren’t real L.A. firefighters and told the police the firetruck was purchased at auction.

The firetruck was impounded, and the Nehls were arrested and charged with impersonating a firefighter, and unlawfully entering an evacuation zone. Multiple reports state Dustin served five years in prison for arson and criminal mischief for setting several fires near where he lived. What the Nehls intended to do in the Pacific Palisades has so far not been reported.

There have been dozens of arrests since the deadly fires started

Two Individuals from Oregon Arrested for Impersonating Firefighters within Palisades Fire



On Saturday, January 18, 2025, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau investigators were contacted regarding an arrest of two suspects for impersonation of firefighters. An LAPD… pic.twitter.com/K9jGcfVW4Q — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 19, 2025 via LA County Sheriff’s Office/X

According to Los Angeles Magazine, the Nehls come from the same part of Oregon as The Family, an eco-terrorist group with members indicted for several Pacific Northwest incidents, including arson, in the 1990s and 2000s. The Family’s leader, Josephine Overaker, is still on the run. The Nehls have no known connection to Overaker or The Family, but they reportedly have a history of eco-activism.

Dozens have been charged with looting and arson as fires rage on, and incredibly, the Nehls weren’t the first arrested for impersonating a firefighter. Earlier in January, a man was arrested and charged with burglary after breaking into a Malibu home wearing firefighting gear.

“We are concerned about reports of individuals impersonating firefighters to gain access to restricted fire zones,” Los Angeles fire officials said in a statement of the Nehls arrest. “This kind of behavior is not only illegal but also represents a serious betrayal of the trust the public places in firefighters,” officials added.

The statement went on, “Our crews work tirelessly, often putting themselves in harm’s way, to protect lives, property and communities. For someone to exploit that trust for personal gain or other purposes undermines the integrity of our mission and puts everyone — residents, responders, and even those impersonators – at greater risk.”

Authorities have also urged L.A. residents to remain vigilant and report any unusual activity to the Major Crimes Bureau at 562-946-7893, or submit an anonymous tip with L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). “Rest assured, we are taking every measure to ensure that only authorized personnel are operating in the area, and we will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of our communities,” officials added.

