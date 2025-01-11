‘She didn’t get out in time’: Jennifer Garner lost a friend in LA wildfires, feels ‘guilty’ living in her house after the loss

As the Los Angeles wildfires continue to consume everything in their path, Jennifer Garner opened up about the heartbreaking loss of a dear friend who tragically perished in the flames.

Recommended Videos

The 52-year-old actress, known for her roles in hit films like 13 Going on 30 and Deadpool & Wolverine, struggled to hold back tears as she shared her grief with MSNBC reporter Katy Tur on Jan. 10. “I did lose a friend, and for our church, it’s really tender so I don’t feel like we should talk about it yet,” Garner said.

Garner also touched on the broader devastation in her community. She described how many of her friends have lost their homes — so many that she could easily list a hundred families affected. The actress confessed to feeling a sense of survivor’s guilt as she walked through her own house in Brentwood, acutely aware of the safety and security she still enjoys while so many others are suffering.

“I mean, I can think of 100 families, and there are 5,000 homes lost. I can — without even [thinking] — I could just write out a list of 100 friends who lost their homes. I feel almost guilty walking through my house. You know, what can I do? How can I help? What can I offer? What do I have to offer with these hands and these walls and the safety that I have?”

The devastation caused by the wildfires is truly staggering. What started as a string of wind-driven blazes in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Jan. 7 has quickly spiraled into a catastrophe of epic proportions. The fires didn’t discriminate, affecting all kinds of people, from everyday families to big-name celebrities like Mark Hamill, Anthony Hopkins, Mandy Moore, Billy Crystal, and Britney Spears, who all had to evacuate.

But Garner is not one to sit idly by in the face of tragedy. As a long-time resident of the Palisades area, she feels a deep connection to the community and a strong desire to help in any way she can. Putting her thoughts into action, Garner has been volunteering at Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen pop-ups to provide meals for evacuees.

Meanwhile, politics has made its way into the situation while the community tries to cope and rebuild. Donald Trump has taken this tragedy as an opportunity to launch attacks against California Governor Gavin Newsom. Furthermore, the right-wing fanatics have taken the opportunity to blame diversity, equity, and inclusion for the wildfires — a ludicrous and offensive claim that has no basis in reality.

Elsewhere, Hollywood too feels the impact. Several events and movie premieres have been canceled as the industry grapples with the ongoing crisis. And while all this goes on, people can’t help but focus on personal stories like Garner’s situation with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, who has moved back into her house temporarily after his own home was threatened by the fires.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy