‘DEI IS ACTUALLY DEADLY’: Logic and empathy sidelined as right-wing fanatics blame diversity, equity, and inclusion for LA fires

In the current political climate, there is an unabashed insistence, particularly from one side of the bipartisan isle, in avidly playing the blame game even during unspeakable tragedies that ought to inspire our compassion and give us humanitarian priorities. As Los Angeles faces its worst wildfire crisis ever, some overzealous Republicans’ instinctual reaction is to engage in pointless finger pointing.

For instance, the soon-to-be President, Donald Trump, and his faithful goblin lackey, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, decided that all this death and destruction was the perfect time to throw stones at California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom – whom Trump dubbed “Newscum,” because this was simply the perfect timing for him to go peruse his infantile nickname arsenal.

Governor Newson may be criminally responsible for these California wildfires.



As governor, Newsom has literally dismantled every responsible way to combat these devastating deadly wildfires.



California, you need to choose new leadership and hold your current leaders… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 9, 2025 WOW! Governor Gavin Newsom just SLAMMED Donald Trump for politicizing the devastating wildfires in California. Newsom isn’t playing around here. Share this everywhere. pic.twitter.com/ajg5gCIOSK — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 9, 2025

Another point of unnecessary contention hinges on whether the Los Angeles Fire Department, under the leadership of Kristin Crowley, has failed the county’s denizens for its strategical focus on widening the demographical range of the recruits by being more diverse, equitable, and inclusive. Unlike some Right-wing zealots have tried to argue, this motivation does not mean qualified straight, white, cisgender men were turned away from positions they could have filled for prejudice against their identity. True to themselves, this select group of ungracious Republicans refuse to see the vaster nuances of an intricate problem when those do not befit their preferred narratives.

‘One, two, three, how can we make this about the LGBT?’

"Do you really think that DEI really made the damage from these fires worse?"



Uh yeah, I do. DEI was the fire chief’s focus and the department + the city spent money on DEI while dangerous brush hadn’t been cleared and fire hydrants didn’t have water.



DEI IS ACTUALLY DEADLY. pic.twitter.com/0WYYxgg0FP — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 9, 2025 This is the leadership team at the Los Angeles Fire Department. pic.twitter.com/x8c0tH5MKC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 8, 2025

You may be the best at your job but, if you haven’t been provided with the necessary conditions to succeed – and these have more complex ramifications than some excessively vociferous pundits would have you believe – you will inevitably struggle when faced with, unarguably, the most gargantuan challenge of your whole career. It does not mean you lack the right qualities or determination; it means you alone are not enough to remedy such a tremendous predicament without all the requisite tools at your disposal.

Don’t you hate it when climate change appoints a DEI hire to run the fire dept, gives away fire equipment to Ukraine, stops critical controlled burns, defunds the fire dept, refuses to build more water reservoirs and store water, cancels fire insurance, mismanages forests and… — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 9, 2025

Predictably – but still distasteful to witness – individuals like Megyn Kelly and Right-wing social media addicts like the infamous Libs of TikTok – the latter of whom is behind the unhinged verbal regurgitation above – cannot seem to get over the fact that Kristin Crowley is a lesbian woman while neglecting to mention a single line in her resumé. The harsh truth is, no matter how qualified for the position you may be, you alone cannot move mountains or break the laws of physics – for instance, as some people ignore, fire hydrants are supposed to be used in semi-contained urban fires, but fail to be sufficient in the case of rampant, out-of-control wildfires as is the case.

A little bio for the 24 yr veteran DEI hired Fire Chief of LA. She was a paramedic, engineer, fire inspector, captain, battalion chief, assistant chief, fire marshal and deputy chief. When she took the firefighter exam, she ranked among the top 50 out of 16,000 applicants. — 💙🇺🇸 DTM Woodworks 🇺🇸💙 (@DTM_Woodworks) January 9, 2025 Let's not get hot takes from the right wing media in reacting to the LA wildfires. There are valid budget priority critiques, but BFFR, Mayor Karen Bass and DEI are not to blame for the difficulties containing the wildfires. The LAFD budget is a measuring stick not a blood oath.… pic.twitter.com/lPAgjiaDBB — Reecie @BlackWomenViews (@ReecieColbert) January 9, 2025

Last year taught us – or rather, reminded some of us – that regardless of qualifications, a woman will always have people questioning whether she has earned the merit of a leadership position. And, if she happens to be part of a minority group, she automatically must bear the brunt of multilayered prejudiced attacks.

On the left is the LA Fire Chief allowing her city to be burned down with no water in fire hydrants



On the right is the New Orleans Police Chief who allowed a terrorist attack on Bourbon without street barriers



DEI is quite literally getting people killed



Bring back merit pic.twitter.com/LEmtbC9owK — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 8, 2025

It’s almost impressive how, time and again, some extreme Right-wing partisans insist on dying on the “go woke, go broke” hill. They see a rare example of diverse representation they can’t intuitively identify with, and they immediately point the finger and squeal “Woke!” as if it’s the bogeyman who’s just jumped out of the closet armed – in this case – with a box of matches.

If you or anyone you know live in Los Angeles, please refer to the available resources and stay up to date with evacuation warnings. And, please, stay safe.

