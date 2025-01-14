‘You kinda deserve it’: ‘AI Brad Pitt’ scams woman out of $800K and into divorcing her millionaire husband, and we just want to know… how?

In an audacious crime that would make the actor’s con artist character from the Ocean’s movies blush, a woman has been scammed into divorcing her millionaire husband and handing over the equivalent of $800,000 dollars after she was fooled into thinking she was dating Brad Pitt.

The 53-year-old French woman, who is going by the name Anne in the media, revealed to French network TF1 that her ordeal began back in September 2023. Shortly following an expensive ski trip to Tignes, which she had posted about on her socials, Anne received an Instagram message from Jane Etta Pitt, aka Brad Pitt’s mom… Or, at least, someone claiming to be her. “Mrs. Pitt” gushed over how she thought Anne would be a great fit for her son, who as the world knew was freshly split from Angelina Jolie and looking for love. “It is a woman like you that my son needs,” Jane Etta said.

The next day, a different account contacted Anne — and this time it appeared to be the Fight Club icon himself. “Hello Anne, my mother told me a lot about you. I would like to know more,” said “Brad,” using — we can only assume — the same pick-up line he used on both Angelina and Jennifer Aniston in the past, the sly dog.

Anne admitted that she was “flabbergasted” to be speaking with the famous Hollywood star, and any misgivings she might’ve had were quickly swept away by their fast friendship. “At first, I thought it was fake, but I could not understand what was happening to me,” she recalled. “After that, we would contact each other every day and we became friends.”

To be fair to Anne, she was in an emotionally vulnerable place at the time. As per what she told Sud Ouest, her marriage to a millionaire entrepreneur 19 years her senior was in “tatters,” so when “Pitt” started love-bombing her with sweet talk and poems she fell hard. “There are so few men who write you this kind of thing. I liked the man I was talking to. He knew how to talk to women, it was always very well done,” Anne told BFMTV.

After divorcing her husband, Anne embarked on what she believed to be a clandestine long-distance relationship with the A-lister. He even proposed to her and began sending her pricey handbags, although she had to pay a steep customs charge every time — amounting to 9,000 euros in total. Proving that she was willing to cough up the cash, the pretend Pitt kicked things up a gear.

Anne’s fraudster soon claimed that he desperately needed funds to proceed with kidney cancer treatment, as he was apparently unable to pay for it himself because Jolie had frozen his bank accounts amid their divorce. Anne was, of course, only too eager to help and ended up transferring him 830,000 euros for his life-saving treatment.

During this time, “Pitt” still refused to take calls, but he did send her a variety of photos intended to do away with doubts she might’ve had. These took the form of pictures supposedly showing Pitt recuperating in hospital or even taken during his surgeries. Although widely being reported as AI-generated, the obviously fake photos look much more like good old-fashioned bad Photoshop jobs.

All in all, Anne was duped for almost an entire year until she finally realized the truth upon seeing media coverage of the real Pitt stepping out with his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. She went to the police with her story and the authorities launched an investigation in summer 2024. It turns out Anne is the third European woman to fall victim to the Fake Brad Pitt scheme. It’s currently unclear if she managed to get her money back.

Just to add to Anne’s misfortune, it seems many on the internet are offering her scant sympathy. Given the comically implausible images her crooked beau sent her, some just can’t fathom how Anne fell for the scam so completely.

As hilariously unconvincing as these poorly proportioned pics of Pitt are to those of us on the outside, clearly Anne was not in the right frame of mind when all this transpired and whoever ‘AI Brad Pitt’ is cruelly exploited that. At least, Anne is now free of his influence and is receiving the help she needs. As per BFMTV she is currently hospitalized at a clinic and is being treated for severe depression.

