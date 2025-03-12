‘You tried to kill me over a woman’: Dad found guilty after driving car into his own son when he accused him of cheating

A man has been found guilty of assaulting his own son this month after a family feud boiled over into physical violence due to allegations of infidelity.

Kamil Mohammed Nadir, 55, rammed his Mercedes SUV into his son, Rebath Kamil, 40, at their family-owned car wash located in Dalmuir, Scotland, where Rebath worked. The entire incident was caught on CCTV and it shows Nadir driving his vehicle in the background before aggressively turning and pointing the car directly at his son, who is busy washing a car. Nadir then speeds up as Rebath tries to dive out of the way.

A 55-year-old father, Kamil Mohammed Nadir, has been found guilty of intentionally driving his SUV into his 40-year-old son at a car wash in Glasgow, Scotland, after a dispute over infidelity accusations. pic.twitter.com/G4DskwRrO8 — NewsHub (@NewsHub2023) March 12, 2025

While Rebath was crushed between the large vehicle and a wall, he did escape with his life. According to an article from The Scottish Sun, an extended version of the footage purportedly shows five other men, including three more of Nadir’s own sons, show up and drag Nadir out of his car as two of his sons begin punching him. It was later revealed in court that Rebath shouted at his father, “you tried to kill me over a woman.”

What’s the story?

The bad blood between father and son began after Nadir split with his wife, Rebath’s mother. Nadir apparently accused his son of spreading a rumor that he had seen him with another woman. Rebath denied this, telling police, “I said I had seen him with someone, that’s all.”

The accusation prompted Nadir to commit the assault, apparently yelling, “I will kill you all.” A slight overreaction, some might say. In his statement to police, Rebath said, “I would say that my dad was trying to kill me.”

The court case

Taking to the witness stand and accompanied by an interpreter, Rebath denied saying what he had reportedly told police, “This is not my statement. These are not my words.” He claimed that he couldn’t remember the incident which occurred over three years ago and that he loved his father.

Rebath’s younger brother, Datsan, also told police that Nadir had tried to kill Rebath but claimed he couldn’t remember exactly what he’d told police, saying that he had fabricated his statement. When pressed by prosecutor Mr. Davidson whether it was true their father had shouted in Kurdish “I’m going to kill you all,” at the carwash, Datsan replied, “It was true at the time.” Nadir’s defense claimed that he was upset over the breakdown of his marriage.

Ultimately, the jury found Mr. Nadir guilty of assaulting his son to the danger of his life. He will be held in custody until he is given his sentence next month.

