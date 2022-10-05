House of the Dragon is getting darker by the episode, both in terms of content and the actual lighting of the show, but as far as HBO is concerned, the lack of proper illumination is an intentional creative choice that should only magnify your viewing experience, not diminish it.

As we continue to ponder why the Game of Thrones crew and especially its cinematographers seem to be against the idea of fans properly seeing what happens on the screen, Olivia Cooke has broken down her character’s relationship with Viserys.

What makes Vhaghar so important in ‘House’ when there are this many dragons flying about?

There was a time when Drogon flying around would draw every gaze to its trajectory. Now, in the prequel series, almost everyone is used to the sight of dragons going about, so much so that they don’t even bother to give them a second glance. And yet, even at the pinnacle of Targaryen rule over Westeros, some dragons have managed to work up quite the reputation and renown. Vhagar, as the largest dragon since Balerion the Black Dread, is one of them. If you’ve yet to understand the significance of Aemond taming Vhagar, this article will give you the full scope of the terror the old-timer may unleash if driven to it.

HBO defends overly dark ‘House of the Dragon’ episode and call its lighting a deliberate ‘creative choice’

If you found yourself struggling to see what’s what in the latest House of the Dragon episode, you’re not the only one. “Driftmark” was the spiritual successor to “The Long Night” in terms of lighting, and one of the few scenarios where the old saying of “less is more” just shouldn’t apply. HBO doesn’t care if you have to turn up your display’s brightness all the way up to its max settings, because as far as they see it, it’s all a deliberate creative choice to highlight the grimdark nature of Martin’s world. And perhaps conceal a few CGI blunders while they’re at it.

Olivia Cooke believes Alicent is in love with Viserys in her own way

Even though their relationship was weird and off-putting when Paddy Considine and a much younger Emily Carey had to share a scene, it’s safe to say that Alicent and Viserys have grown together over the years, and perhaps the Green queen is not so reluctant to call the king his husband anymore. Olivia Cooke, who has picked up the mantle since episode 5, agrees with that sentiment, even going so far as to suggest that Alicent really has a deep fondness for Viserys. “I think she’s got a genuine love for Viserys,” she said while appearing on the Game of Thrones podcast. “I think a fondness and a love have really grown, but I think that’s also because they have these children.”

