Why is the dragonrider of Vhagar so important in ‘House of the Dragon?’

The following article contains spoilers for the seventh episode of House of the Dragon.

The latest episode of House of the Dragon, HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series, might have been the most drama-filled episode of the series yet. After the death of Laena Velaryon in episode six, episode seven, “Driftmark,” follows the events of her funeral. Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) briefly mourned his wife before marrying Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) but surprisingly, this was not the cause of all the drama.

While Rhaenyra and Daemon were off committing fiery incest Laena’s dragon Vhagar was sleeping on the beach, undoubtedly going through her own mourning for her third rider. Aemond Targaryen, son of Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) took the opportunity to try and claim the dragon as his own, as he was mocked by the other children for not having one yet.

Image via HBO

After he successfully climbed on Vhagar he managed to take flight, and become Vhagar’s dragonrider. But not everybody was as happy as he was, as Laena’s daughters Baela and Rhaena Targaryen saw that somebody stole their mother’s dragon and they alerted Rhaenyra’s sons Jacaerys and Lucerys Velaryon to confront the culprit. After a few poorly aimed insults and shoves toward the four children, they all ganged up on Aemond. When Aemond threatened a killing blow on the children, Lucerys slashed at his eye, leaving only one.

Alicent became enraged at the children for hurting her son, and even though she demanded an eye for an eye, the situation was eventually diffused and Aemond makes it clear that he thinks losing an eye was worth it as he gets to keep Vhagar. Ultimately this episode was the start of the war to come, the ‘Dance of Dragons’, with lines between the green faction and the black faction starting to form. That’s why when Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) went to Alicent to check in on her he shared Aemond’s thoughts regarding the newly acquired dragon. But why is Aemond acquiring Vhagar so important? Let’s take a look at Vaghar’s history, the role she might play in the war to come, and what past events Otto might have been using to justify his words.

Why is Aemond being Vhagar’s dragonrider considered important?

Image via HBO

While Otto could have just been referring to the fact that the green faction now has an extra dragon on their side, as they will need all the help they can get between all of the dragons on the other side, it’s likely he was referring to something else. Aside from Balerion, the dragon which first belonged to Aegon the Conqueror, Vhagar was the biggest dragon in all of Westeros. King Viserys was Balerion’s last dragonrider, and it died before the events of House of the Dragon, so the title of largest dragon passed to Vhagar.

Vhagar’s first dragonrider was Visenya Targaryen, Aegon the Conqueror’s wife and sister. After her death, the dragon passed to Baelon Targaryen, the father of King Viserys. The dragon was claimed by Laena Velaryon a few years after Baelon died. During Baelon and Visenya’s occupancy of Vhagar, they fought many battles so by the time the Dance of Dragons begins, Vhagar is experienced in battle. The battle to come will presumably be for who gets to sit on the Iron Throne, with Alicent believing her children are the true heirs as they are the children of King Viserys, while the other side believes that Rhaenyra is the heir like her father proclaimed her to be. Of course, the question of Jacaerys and Lucerys Velaryon’s blood is why her claim is called into question as she would have no legitimate heirs if they were bastards.

'House of the Dragon' Episode 4 Promo Images 1 of 9

Click to skip















Click to zoom

This would not be the first time in the history of Westeros that a Targaryen has fought against a Targaryen with Maegor the Cruel fighting against the claim of his nephew, Aegon Targaryen. Aegon had many men join his side, and he had his dragon Quicksilver aiding him in the Battle Beneath the Gods Eye. But unfortunately, Maegor had claimed Balerion the Black Dread, the aforementioned largest dragon in Westeros. Maegor swooped in on the back of Balerion, ripping off one of Quicksilver’s wings, crushing Aegon in the process.

It is very likely that the story is a famous one by the time of House of the Dragon, even though it happened years earlier. Even if it was not famous, a learned man like Otto Hightower would surely know it. Some of the dragons that the black faction commands would crumble from the might of Vhagar, and Aemond claiming the dragon as his own is a large win for the green faction, something which Otto surely is aware of.

It is likely that Vhagar will be a key dragon in the war to come. But we will only know how vital of a role she will play in the upcoming episodes and seasons of House of the Dragon, or you could go ahead and read the source material Fire and Blood. But do be sure to check out House of the Dragon as it roars onto HBO on Sundays.