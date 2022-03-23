10 extravagant shows like ‘Gossip Girl’

Gossip Girl was a pop culture phenomenon during its six-season run. The show centered on a group of spoiled teens living in Manhattan’s Upper East Side and was a hotspot for teen drama. Following every move of the wealthy adolescents was the anonymous Gossip Girl, who never missed a beat on dishing out exclusive news about the residents.

The series ran from 2007 to 2012, and some of its main cast have gone on to have stellar careers, including Blake Lively and Penn Badgley. The show continues to enjoy replays, particularly due to the exciting storylines and the unbelievable display of wealth. After memorizing all the shady lines from the series however, you may be looking for a new series to immerse yourself in. Here are 10 shows that offer some of the qualities that made Gossip Girl such a hit.

Gossip Girl (2021)

Naturally, the first name on the list is the reboot of the original series. Following a similar premise, the HBO reboot takes us back to the Upper East Side to fawn over a new set of spoiled, extremely rich teens. It may not be as popular as the original was when it first aired, but fans of the CW series can find some nostalgia here worth sticking around for. A major plus is also that Kristen Bell, the voice of the titular Gossip Girl in the original series, returns to narrate the reboot.

Elite

Elite is probably the first show that could go toe-to-toe with Gossip Girl in terms of drama and setting. Both shows are largely centered around the lives of upper class adolescents and all the drama they can afford. From personalized uniforms to queen bees and insane mansions and outfits, Gossip Girl fans will feel right at home watching this Spanish series, which goes a little deeper by doubling as a murder mystery, amid all the glitz and glam of the characters.

Dynasty

The best thing about Dynasty has to be the outfits. Since 2017, the reboot of the wildly popular eighties soap opera has been a hit. Following the lives of the excessively rich, Gossip Girl fans will enjoy the glamorous and flamboyant scenes and settings of Dynasty, as they watch two wealthy families — the Carringtons and the Colbys — feud over control of their fortunes.



90210

Another teen drama that depicts the life of privileged adolescents living in Beverly Hills and attending West Beverly Hills High School, this reboot of the nineties series of the same name may not have the sharp wit of Gossip Girl’s writing, but it serves up some good old fashioned teenage drama and is laced with characters you love to hate. The classic show focuses on all aspects of teenage life, and even ventures into some more mature themes during the course of its run.

The O.C.

This series aired a couple of years before Gossip Girl and is one of the most popular teen dramas ever. Set in the fabulous Orange County, The O.C. also highlights the differences between the rich and poor, and the outcasts and the popular kids. It’s also a show with a classic female duo, with Rachel Bilson’s Summer and Mischa Barton’s Marissa showing us how television best friends and socialites related, long before Blair Waldorf and Serena Van der Woodsen did.

Bridgerton

While they may be set decades apart, fans noticed the similarities between Bridgerton and Gossip Girl right off the bat, as the latter’s narrator seemed like the perfect inspiration behind Lady Whistledown, the invisible narrator who knows everything about everyone, at all times. While Gossip Girl signs off her delicious text messages with hugs and kisses, Whistledown shares the latest gossip via pen and paper. Both shows deliver steamy drama moments, and a gorgeous cast of young adults, and while Bridgerton offers an old-school perspective on dating and relationships, the acting and writing make for binge-worthy television.

The Bold Type

This series is for the Gossip Girl fans that could not get over the gorgeous outfits and all-around fashion moments that would be the envy of anyone. The show portrays three young adults in their twenties who work at a fictional magazine called Scarlet, and how they navigate each and every part of their adulthood, individually and as a trio. It’s reminiscent of the final moments of the ladies of Gossip Girl, years after college, and what might have been if Blair, Serena and Vanessa didn’t have so many squabbles, particularly over Dan.

Blood & Water

This South African teen drama is currently airing on Netflix and is a serious contender for shows most similar to Gossip Girl. Following a girl’s transfer to an expensive prep school, an anonymous person begins to expose the secrets of the wealthy and very attractive students. It follows Puleng, a young girl who attempts to find out whether or not a swimming star is her sister who was abducted at birth. While Blood & Water leans into crime drama territory, the show is still a classic high school show on its best day and is no doubt carried by its talented cast.

Outer Banks

An average guy falls for a rich girl — It’s Dan and Serena all over again. Actually, it’s Dan and a couple of other characters as well. Outer Banks sticks true to the classic teen drama formula of romance, mystery and friendship, depicting the relationships the rich and poor have with themselves, and with each other. While it is a lot less glamorous than Gossip Girl, Outer Banks still makes for some interesting television.

NYC Prep

If you’re curious to know how a real life group of rich and elite Manhattan teenagers live and act, look no further than reality series NYC Prep. The short-lived show was ultimately compared to Gossip Girl for its premise, and though it lasted for just one season, it does offer a glimpse into the real-life moments of these very privileged teenagers.