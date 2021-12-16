10 other shows you’ll love if you’re a fan of ‘The Witcher’

Netflix’s The Witcher is set to premiere its second season on Dec. 17, and fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of Henry Cavill as the famous monster slayer Geralt of Rivia. Based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski and the popular video game series, The Witcher‘s second season will pick up where season one left off and provide insight on Yenner’s fate while also introducing us to more Witchers as Geralt and his Child of Surprise, Princess Ciri, travel to Kaer Morhen for refuge from the forces out to use Ciri as a tool for their own ends.

More than likely, fans will quickly blow through the second season’s eight episodes and will be left waiting for another two years to see how the rest of the story unfolds. If you follow season two up with the animated film The Witcher: Nightmare of The Wolf and still find yourself needing your medieval fix, you’re in luck, as there are plenty of other titles similar to the Netflix original that will definitely make the cut.

Cursed

Based on the book of the same name, Cursed is essentially a prequel to the legend of King Arthur and Excalibur that follows Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift, who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins and their complicit King Uther.

The Last Kingdom

No, The Last Kingdom doesn’t have magic or witchcraft, but it does have amazing and horrific sword fights. It tells the story of Uhtred, an orphaned youngster who sees his father murdered by the Danes as they slay the Saxon army and march over England. Earl Ragnar, the Danish warlord, reared him as his son and taught him the warrior’s skills.

When the adoptive family of Uhtred, including Ragnar, is slaughtered, he vows retribution and creates a plot to regain his ancestral homeland with his partner Brida, a sharp-tongued warrioress. His devotion, however, will be challenged by the residents of his origin nation and the ones who reared him.

His Dark Materials

Based on the novels of the same name by Philip Pullman, His Dark Materials is an HBO fantasy series that opens in an alternate world where humans have animal companions, aka “daemons,” to partner with their souls. Lyra (Dafne Keen), is an orphan living at Jordan College who stumbles upon dark secrets and a series of kidnappings that send her on a journey into other worlds. She also finds herself linked to Will (Amir Wilson) of our world, who is also being followed by mysterious forces.

Vikings

This History Channel original is an epic historical saga following the cunning warrior Ragnar Lothbrok, a former farmer who defied his chieftain and made conquest of the Western World. Together with his shipbuilder Floki, his brother, his sons, and his wife Lagertha, they pillage and plunder what would become England and France.

Castlevania

After his wife is slandered and burned at the stake, vampire Count Vlad Dracula declares war on the people of Wallachia and unleashes a horde of monsters.

Based on the popular video game from Konami, Castlevania follows loner Trevor Belmont (Richard Armitage), the “last in a family of monster hunters,” as he joins forces with magician Sypha Belnades (Alejandra Reynoso) and Dracula’s half-human son Alucard (James Callis) to defeat Dracula’s forces.

Penny Dreadful

This Showtime original series follows the exploits of a group of professionals entrusted with tracking down various supernatural foes. They are headed by adventurer Sir Malcolm Murray, psychic Ms. Ives, and American shooter Ethan Chandler.

What starts off as a search for Sir Malcolm’s daughter in the depths of a vampire grotto gradually devolves into encounters with the famous faces of fear as the group faces the likes of Count Dracula, Lord Dorian Gray, and Victor Frankenstein and his Monster.

Carnival Row

This Amazon Prime original combines neo noir suspense with a fantasy world where mythical monsters and other legendary entities coexist with humanity. The series centers around Detective Rycroft Philostrate as he investigates a series of killings of fairies that threaten to spread the violence throughout the city in the light of tensions between the two groups.

He meets his old sweetheart Vignette Stonemoss, who grudgingly joins his battle as he uncovers clues to the killer roaming on Carnival Row, which has a dense population of fairies.

Merlin

This BBC series throwback focuses on Arthur and his future adviser Merlin when they were young men attempting to figure out their fates in a somewhat modern retelling of the well-known King Arthur and the Kingdom of Camelot narrative.

A young Merlin (Colin Morgan) moves to Camelot at his mother’s request only to discover that magic has been outlawed in the kingdom. Twenty years prior, King Uther Pendragon (Anthony Head) established the Great Purge, ridding Camelot of magic and imprisoning the last dragon underneath the castle. When Merlin begins to hear voices in his head guiding him to the castle’s depths, he discovers the Great Dragon, who tells him that his destiny is to help bring magic back to Camelot.

A coming-of-age tale for two of history’s most legendary figures, the show follows Merlin as he learns about his magical skills, while Prince Arthur is conscious of his throne obligations. As the young teens grow into men, their devotion to each other is frequently tested.

The Mandalorian

Although The Mandalorian is in a completely different genre than The Witcher, there is one thing they have in common: they’re both responsible for a Child of Surprise.

In the Disney Plus original, the Mandalorian is a lone mercenary ⏤ and one of the last of his kind ⏤ who travels through the Star Wars universe taking odd jobs as a bounty hunter. However, his last reward becomes his ward: a baby version of Yoda who has strong ties to the Force.

Although the Mandalorian is a typically cold warrior who is all about business, the baby begins to grow on him and he becomes endeared to the child as a type of father figure. However, the Mandalorian ends up getting involved in several situations that he isn’t too fond of as the forces of the Empire bear down on him in search of the child for their own nefarious intentions.

Legend of the Seeker

Based on the popular fantasy novel series from Terry Goodkind, Legend of the Seeker follows the adventures of woodsman Richard Cypher, who discovers that he was born to fulfill a prophecy of becoming a guardian hero to oppressed people. With the help of a mysterious woman named Kahlan and a wise old wizard named Zedd, he must stop a ruthless and bloodthirsty tyrant from unleashing an ancient evil and enslaving the world.

Season two of The Witcher arrives on Netflix on Dec. 17.