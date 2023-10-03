If you grew up watching Disney Channel, nothing says “Happy Halloween” like an influx of Halloween specials from your favorite shows. To this day, I’ve yet to find anything that matches the feeling of plopping in front of my TV and marathoning my favorite shows’ holiday specials after a busy day of being in grade school.

Ok, that last sentence might be an exaggeration (surprisingly, I can think of several things more enjoyable than watching television) but I love the Fall, and I absolutely adore a good holiday special. Disney Channel doesn’t own the concept but they certainly own the execution; the channel has been putting out high-quality seasonal fare throughout its 40 years of broadcasting.

Now that October has rolled around once again, it’s time to indulge in some of our favorite Disney Channel Halloween episodes, both old and new. Here are 10 of our favorites currently streaming on Disney Plus.

Big City Greens S3 E1 “Squashed”

Big City Greens is one of the best cartoons Disney’s put out in this decade, and “Squashed” is a great Halloween episode. The show’s art style obviously pays homage to other animated fare like The Simpsons but that’s not where the similarities stop — this episode’s alien-related plot feels straight out of a Treehouse of Horror special (albeit a more family-friendly one). Don’t worry Tilly, even the best-intentioned plans go awry.

Liv and Maddie S3 E4 “Haunt-A-Rooney”

Not every Halloween episode needs to be scary to be a good time, and this Liv and Maddie episode is fun with very few frights. “Haunt-A-Rooney” sees different members of the Rooney family embarking on different Halloween-related adventures, but the highlight of the episode is Maddie and Willow taking part in a school tradition where high school seniors scare middle schoolers. Balloon animals are scary!

Jessie S4 E18 “The Ghostess with the Mostest”

Hey Jessie (if you didn’t read that and immediately sing the song in your head, we can’t be friends). “Ghostess with the Mostest” is the final Halloween episode of the show starring Debby Ryan and features a ghost straight out of a horror film like The Ring. Luckily for all of the characters in Jessie, the ghost’s true identity is much less sinister but it still results in a lot of spooky fun.

Phineas and Ferb S4 E29 & 30 “Night of the Living Pharmacists”

Not only is “Night of the Living Pharmacists” the best Halloween episode, it’s arguably the best Phineas and Ferb episode in the entire show. In true horror movie fashion, Dr. Doofenshmirtz inadvertently turns the entire city of Danville into “repulsive” pharmacist clones of himself. The contagion quickly spreads à la zombie apocalypse-style as the Doofen-clones rampage around the town. The two-part episode feels like its own mini zombie movie, and even features a cameo from Simon Pegg and Nick Frost as their characters in Shaun of the Dead.

Good Luck Charlie S4 E14 “Fright Knight”

In this episode of Good Luck Charlie, Teddy and her friends decide to go Halloween caroling. The activity, while doubly festive, isn’t appreciated by their neighbors as much the group anticipated. Who would’ve thought? Meanwhile, her mom struggles with coming up with a good Halloween news angle, and PJ and Gabe deal with a creepy neighbor out for revenge.

Gravity Falls S1 E12 “Summerween”

Speaking of blending Halloween with other seasons, this Gravity Falls episode follows Dipper and Mabel as they celebrate Summerween. Summerween is exactly what it sounds like, with the biggest difference being Jack-o’-melons rather than the Jack-o’-lanterns we’re used to in our world. If you’re anything like me, you’ll finish this episode wishing we also celebrated Halloween twice a year (RIP Gorney though).

Wizards of Waverly Place S3 E2 “Halloween”

Any Wizards of Waverly Place could fit in a Halloween marathon, but this special episode would doubly do so. The Russos hold a haunted house every year, but this year’s is threatened when they’re told it’s not scary enough for the community. Alex takes this as a challenge and brings back some real ghosts to shake things up this Halloween. Yes, the plot is as predictable as you think it is, but I still has a good time watching this episode.

The Proud Family S2 E2 “A Hero for Halloween”

Penny gains superpowers after eating some of her father’s Halloween snacks in this episode of The Proud Family. And just in time, too, as a supernatural threat shows up to threaten her family and their Halloween celebrations. Superpowers aside, this cute episode shows us we’re never too old for Halloween.

Kim Possible S1 E14 “October 31st”

This episode of Kim Possible has a similar theme of being caught between a desire to grow up, but still wanting to take part in childhood Halloween traditions. Kim thwarts Drakken’s attempts at stealing the Centurion Project, an artifact resembling a metal bracelet, and winds up with it stuck around her wrist. Meanwhile, she lies to both Ron and her mother about her Halloween plans so she can attend Monique’s party in hopes of flirting with Josh Mankey. As she continues to lie, her lie takes a physical shape as the Centurion Project eventually grows to cover her whole body.

If only Kim had realized the truth; as Marnie says in the seminal DCOM Halloweentown, “Halloween is cool.”