15 hilarious memes that highlight the chaos in ‘House of the Dragon’ episode five

Another episode of House of the Dragon has premiered and this one marked the final appearance for many of the actors in the show so far. Of course, before the time skip takes place, there is plenty to break down and social media has been quick to do so.

During episode five we saw Rhaenyra finally tie the knot, but it didn’t come without its share of drama, violence, and politics. Despite struggling to find a suiter of her taste, Rhaenyra decides she is happy to marry Laenor Velaryon and a big part of this appears to be an agreement that the pair are left to chase their own desires.

In typical Game of Thrones fashion, the wedding didn’t go to plan and ultimately left Laenor heartbroken with his lover being killed and still being forced to marry. Outside of this, more drama took place between Alicent and Rhaenyra via admission of guilt from Ser Criston.

This wasn’t everything that caught the eye of social media during the episode but now that we have some of the key points down, here is how fans reacted to these events as they took place on the screen.

I THINK I’VE SEEN THIS FILM BEFORE, AND I DIDNT LIKE THE ENDING #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/B47tgETQXU — depression (@raccoonmum) September 19, 2022

Rhaenyra talking to Laenor on that beach #HotD pic.twitter.com/MHha6tDSGz — Alec (@alec_warden) September 19, 2022

they both married gay men and told them "you do you i support you" really the biggest allies in all Westeros #HouseOftheDragon #Hotd pic.twitter.com/byN2yq9Vj4 — ⭐👑 (@superking1815) September 19, 2022

This episode might have been a series low for fan favorite Ser Criston.

This is why you don’t give these virgin knights some Booty, they start asking questions like these #HOTD #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/WB4hM5NHYh — Maanda (@VhoNthangeni) September 19, 2022

All of us when Ser Criston told Alicent he tapped that. #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/G63CTIOaVH — Patricia (@Accio_Library) September 19, 2022

This goes to Ser Criston for being unable to keep his mouth shut #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/2rM77F5Anf — 🤘🏾sierra🤘🏾 (@sierra_1596) September 19, 2022

After all of this, Ser Criston reached his boiling point at the end of the episode.

Me trying to keep up with everything in those last 5 mins #hotd pic.twitter.com/OeEhYGuWq6 — zo ✨ (@zoheaux) September 19, 2022

Another episode, another day of Daemon doing evil deeds.

"Take me to Dragonstone and make me your wife." – Rhaenyra to Daemon



Bruh, he's looking at her lips LMAOOO, look at this man wanting to kiss her right there and then 😭#HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/7jIboN1FsD — 🐣 (@gonlyb) September 19, 2022

While he did live, there is no understating King Viserys’ current condition.

As fans noted, this episode saw the end of the line for some of the show’s stars as the time skip sees them replaced with older actors and actresses. From the trailer that was shared for episode six, it looks as though we will be going several years in the future.

