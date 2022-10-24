15 hilarious memes to send off ‘House of the Dragon’ after episode 10
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode ten.
After a ten-week stretch that has felt like mere days, season one of House of the Dragon is finally over, and what a run it has been.
As usual, fans have plenty to say about the new episode, and perhaps more than ever since it’s the last we’ll be getting for a while. Before we jump into this discourse this is your final spoiler warning as we will be diving into the events that transpired in episode ten.
While episode nine focused on the Greens, we saw things from the perspective of the Blacks as Rhaenyra dealt with her throne being usurped by Aegon Targaryen II her young half-brother.
Unlike other episodes, in the finale, we mainly got exposition until its dramatic final act which saw the first true dragon battle we’ve seen in the show so far. Despite its seriouss tone, fans still managed to craft some absolutely hilarious memes as we say goodbye to the show for a time.
Otto Hightower continued his disrespect in the season finale, going out the way he came in.
Even dragons are fans of music.
One small trip to send a message and everything changed for young Luke.
Aemond might have just made the biggest mistake in the show so far.
No matter what, always #TeamRhaenyra
After all of that, there is currently no information about when we will see more House of the Dragon. The show has officially been renewed for a second season so there will be more coming, but as for when that is, it’s anyone’s guess.
Fortunately, in the meantime, you can relive all of the action that took place during season one as it is available to stream in its entirety right now on HBO Max.