15 hilarious memes to send off ‘House of the Dragon’ after episode 10

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode ten.

After a ten-week stretch that has felt like mere days, season one of House of the Dragon is finally over, and what a run it has been.

As usual, fans have plenty to say about the new episode, and perhaps more than ever since it’s the last we’ll be getting for a while. Before we jump into this discourse this is your final spoiler warning as we will be diving into the events that transpired in episode ten.

While episode nine focused on the Greens, we saw things from the perspective of the Blacks as Rhaenyra dealt with her throne being usurped by Aegon Targaryen II her young half-brother.

Unlike other episodes, in the finale, we mainly got exposition until its dramatic final act which saw the first true dragon battle we’ve seen in the show so far. Despite its seriouss tone, fans still managed to craft some absolutely hilarious memes as we say goodbye to the show for a time.

For the final time this season, It’s almost that time again #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/kNOD6JVm6x — House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) October 23, 2022

me watching the season finale of #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/bj74xNW6nF — Jesús Romero 🫀🗡️ (@jesuussromero) October 24, 2022

Otto Hightower continued his disrespect in the season finale, going out the way he came in.

Otto: Your sons would be squires and cupbearers



Daemon:#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/Lp8tTnu7NA — HOUSE TARGARYEN 🛐 (@this_damaris) October 24, 2022

Even dragons are fans of music.

Vermithor when Daemon started singing in high valyrian #HouseOfthedragon pic.twitter.com/DAmUur9IkS — Nate (@doctorafts) October 24, 2022

One small trip to send a message and everything changed for young Luke.

Rhaenyra sent Luke to storms end because it’s the closest and she thought nothing would happen to him ..😢☹️#HouseOfTheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/LBUAwmVAPf — N (@Ni4344) October 24, 2022

NOOOO RHAENYRA DON’T LET LUKE GO TO STORM’S END ALONE HE’S JUST A BABY NOOOO #hotd #houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/tLc6j3RctZ — – a – (@diaryxfjane) October 24, 2022

Aemond might have just made the biggest mistake in the show so far.

Aemond when his mom asks how his trip to Storms End went…🤣#houseofthedragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/3AzI5S4qDU — . (@lastyonko) October 24, 2022

LUCERYS MY LITTLE BOY THIS WILL NOT GO UNAVENGED #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/qS9aJhJlvI — rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) October 24, 2022

No matter what, always #TeamRhaenyra

I'LL ALWAYS STAND BY RHAENYRA'S SIDE TO DEFEND HER RIGHTS AND MOSTLY HER WRONGS BECAUSE SHE HAS BEEN THROUGH ENOUGH PAIN ALREADY #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/CRdl15vAWW — ruby (@fortargaryen) October 24, 2022

yeah i’m absolutely condoning whatever rhaenyra does next. FUCK THEM UP!!! #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale pic.twitter.com/PrkDAfWEUd — patrick trop spoilers (@richonnescamino) October 24, 2022

she lost her daddy, her baby daddy, had a miscarriage, her son was killed, her throne usurped, everyone in king's landing betraying her WHATEVER SHE DOES NEXT SEASON IS JUSTIFIED I DON'T WANT TO HEAR A SINGLE COMPLAIN #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/xv1sdv1Sb3 — rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) October 24, 2022

After all of that, there is currently no information about when we will see more House of the Dragon. The show has officially been renewed for a second season so there will be more coming, but as for when that is, it’s anyone’s guess.

Fortunately, in the meantime, you can relive all of the action that took place during season one as it is available to stream in its entirety right now on HBO Max.