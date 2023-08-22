2.5 years and 17 MCU projects later, one of the Multiverse Saga’s most fascinating additions is frustratingly yet to return

Fans are still wondering about the events that happened to the White Vision after the events of WandaVision.

The first ever Marvel project to be released as a series on Disney Plus and one of the few examples of an idea done well in the modern MCU, WandaVision set the bar for future streaming series from the studio. Likewise, it also gave audiences a vague hint of the direction the story and characters would go in the future. Or, at least it seemed like that’s what the ending was trying to do.

The trouble is, we’ve had 17 Marvel projects since that show and there’s hardly been any acknowledgment of the events that happened at Westview. Even worse, a version of Vision is still alive and out there in the world somewhere, and no-one is making any effort to find him. Fans are sick of waiting for him to return and are beginning to wonder if we’ll ever get a pay off after seeing him fly away at the end of the series.

“It’s 2 and a half years, 8 TV shows and 9 Movies since White Vision flew away – when will we see him?”

Image via Marvel Studios

Some were skeptical that we’d ever see him again, after all, as Wanda forgot him quickly enough. In fact his name didn’t even come up once in Doctor Strange 2, which is weird considering the whole reason Wanda created the fake world in Westview was due to her grief at losing Vision. The fact that the writers behind the second Doctor Strange had never watched WandaVision clears up why this was the case, but it doesn’t make it suck any less. Maybe we’ll hear some news in The Marvels, after all, Monica Rambeau knows that White Vision is out there.

Anyhoo, rumor has it that there is a solo Vision project in the pipeline. When we’ll finally get to see this Disney Plus series is anybody’s guess as updates have been pretty scarce so far. The show, titled Vision Quest, will likely follow the story in the comic book of the same name in which Vision is disassembled and rebuilt only without his personality. Elements from the story have already been used in WandaVision.

Maybe we’ll see the return of Wanda, who many speculated to have survived the ending of Doctor Strange 2. But before we can even start thinking about Vision Quest, we’ve got Agatha: Coven of Chaos to look forward to, it’s releasing sometime this year, although there’s no specific date yet.

After Agatha’s spin-off, maybe we can start turning our thoughts back to Vision Quest. We can only hope that Marvel Studios hasn’t forgotten poor old Vision like the rest of the MCU’s characters obviously have.