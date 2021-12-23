2022 Critics Choice Awards postponed due to rising Omicron cases

The in-person ceremony for the Critics Choice Awards has been postponed — reflecting caution over the current wave of new COVID-19 cases brought on by the Omicron variant. The 2022 event was set to take place on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles, California, hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer.

In a statement posted on its website Wednesday, the organizers said, “After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TB, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 9, 2022.”

The statement continued by saying that the company is currently working on finding a replacement date for the ceremony.

“We are in regular communication with LA County Public Health officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone’s safety and health remaining our top priority. We will be sharing additional details with our friends and colleagues throughout the entertainment industry as soon as we can.”

The decision represents a reversal in plans. As the Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday, “Just two days ago, the Critics Choice Assn. had vowed it was pressing ahead with the Jan. 9 show. But as concerns continue to rise about the Omicron variant, touching off a wave of cancellations, those plans clearly proved untenable.”

The films nominated for the award show include Belfast, West Side Story, Dune, and The Power of the Dog. While Succession, Mare of Easttown, and Evil were nominated for the television category.