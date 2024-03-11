‘3 Body Problem’ parents guide explained

Humanity has always been fascinated with the idea that we may not be alone in the universe. In Netflix’s new series, 3 Body Problem, this concept is explored — and then some.

The upcoming show not only portrays the idea of extraterrestrial life coming to Earth but also how dangerous that eventuality could be. In the canon of the series, a collection of scientists encounter a signal that may be proof of alien life. Decades later, that signal becomes a more pressing matter as an ensemble of characters must contend with inevitable alien contact. Will this be like the helpful aliens in Arrival that want to give us a gift? Or are we more in War of the Worlds territory where everyone should batten down the hatches? The trailer for 3 Body Problem certainly appears to imply the latter.

Based on the best-selling trilogy, the Netflix series is stacked with an ensemble cast including Benedict Wong, John Bradley, Eiza González, and Liam Cunningham. All these actors are sure to draw in audiences when it premieres in March 2024. But does that mean it is appropriate for all viewers?

What is 3 Body Problem rated?

Netflix has a wide variety of content on its platform, ranging from the family-friendly to the mature. Judging from the rating and other circumstances, it’s safe to say that parents should tread carefully when showing 3 Body Problem to their children. The series has a rating of TV-MA, which is in line with the subject material.

3 Body Problem was originally a book written by Chinese engineer-turned novelist, Liu Cixin. The title refers to the theory of the same name in physics and mechanics. The book starts with the ramifications of China’s Cultural Revolution in the ‘60s. This revolution was meant to instill the ideals of communism by ridding China of any remnants of capitalism. During this time, graduate student Ye Wenjie witnesses her father beaten to death, and she is sent to prison because she is deemed a traitor. This event leads to her recruitment by military physicists and learning that the government was searching for signs of alien life.

As an opening, this makes a statement. And that statement is: Do not show this to your children. It also stands to reason why this series would have a mature rating. 3 Body Problem is not for the faint of heart, especially considering it is under the control of Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. If history teaches us anything, it’s best not to show a series by these two to children. 3 Body Problem airs on Netflix on March 21. 2024.