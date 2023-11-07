5 reasons why Olivia Pope is still TV’s most ferocious leading lady

It’s officially been 5 long years since political-drama extravaganza Scandal aired its face-melting finale. I’ll let you sit with that crushing thought for a moment. In its absence, thrill-seeking fans have continued to mourn the on-screen loss of one of TV’s best characters — Olivia Pope.

Portrayed by the ever-gifted Kerry Washington, Olivia Pope quickly became one of the fiercest characters in all of television as she proudly embraced an anti-hero persona. Originally serving as a communications director at the White House for President Fitzgerald Grant (Tony Goldwyn), Pope went on to become a major “fixer” in Washington D.C. and built her own consulting firm with a band of fellow fixers and lawyers.

But despite the character being off television for half a decade — which I’m still not personally over yet — there’s no denying that die-hard fans of the series and brand-new supporters have remained fixated with the best fixer of them all. And while Olivia Pope boasts an incredible lineup of endearing qualities, let’s dive in and explore the 5 biggest reasons as to why she’s still TV’s most ferocious leading lady.

She embraced her flaws

Image via ABC

Part of the reason Olivia was so relatable amongst fans was her ability to embrace her flaws and come out of the other end with her head held high. Time and time again, I watched as Olivia found herself in the most difficult predicaments and still found a way to fix problems that were not only her own, but the unpredictable problems of others. Even when she became the head of B613 and did some unfathomable sh*t, she still embraced her weaknesses — one of which was definitely Fitz. Sorry, not sorry.

She was fiercely independent

Image via ABC

If there’s one thing that’s true about Olivia Pope, it’s that she was unapologetically independent. From building the foundation of her own firm to walking with a particular swagger through the corridors of the White House, Olivia was simply a force to be reckoned with. Aside from rare occasions (like when she was kidnapped to start a war), she never asked for help from others and kept it moving as one of the boldest, most sought-after figures in all of Washington.

She never settled for mediocrity

Image via ABC

Clients lying straight to her face and trying to twist the narrative? Nope, she’d never settle for that. Her colleagues cracking under the pressure and quitting on a case? Absolutely not, Olivia would have them packing their things on the spot. On the professional side of things, Olivia definitely wouldn’t settle for her flames and love interests not living up to her standards and proving themselves to be worthy of her. She’s a queen, if it wasn’t obvious enough already.

Her fashion game was on point

Image via ABC

When I think of Olivia Pope, it’s difficult to imagine D.C.’s finest fixer without her topnotch wardrobe ready at her disposal. From her eye-popping peacoats to her stylish collection of boots and heels, Olivia absolutely mastered the art of corporate drip and embodied it everywhere she went. Whether she was dressed in her Sunday Best for a quick rendezvous with Fitz or for dinner at her father’s house, Olivia certainly looked the part of a boss.

She stood up to powerful men

Image via ABC

Whether you’re a longtime fan of the series or you’re just getting your feet wet in the political landscape, you’ve probably learned by now that Olivia consistently stands up to powerful men without batting an eyelash. In the very first scene of the series, Olivia is giving marching orders to a pair of Russian criminals and standing her guard. From there, the series expands as Olivia stands up to various powerful men — including President Grant, Jake Ballard, and even her father, Eli Pope. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, that’s for sure.