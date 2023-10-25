5 spooky episodes of ‘Stranger Things’ that will turn your Halloween Upside Down

If you listen closely, you can hear the children giggling as their pillowcases open up for copious amounts of candy while the adults slither to the couch to indulge in a spine-tingling Halloween marathon equipped with Michael Myers’ disastrous mask. The Halloween franchise is just one of many you can enjoy this spooky season, however, with relative newcomer Stranger Things proving to be an increasingly popular choice.

Kicking off in 2016 and undoubtedly becoming the biggest hit on any streaming platform, Netflix’s fantasy spectacle has consistently dabbled with all things eerie and taken a particular interest in themes such as the supernatural, sci-fi, and general aspects of horror. With the pulse-pounding narrative taking place in the ‘80s, it’s no surprise the Duffer brothers has crafted a handful of Halloween episodes that would fit perfectly for your spooky marathons this season.

Throughout all four seasons thus far, several unforgettable episodes have stood out as the spookiest of the entire television series. So, let’s explore which episodes will bring you directly into the Upside Down this Halloween.

“The Spy” (season 2, episode 6)

Call me biased, but this is one of the best episodes in the entire show in my opinion. Released towards the end of the second season, “The Spy” fully incorporates a variety of spine-tingling moments that embrace the Halloween season and fully promise a season full of scares and spooks. From Dustin and Steve battling against a pack of Demodogs to Will’s mind becoming fully possessed and controlled by The Mind Flayer, this is a perfect Halloween watch.

“Holly, Jolly” (season 1, episode 3)

OK, hear me out on this one. I know with an episode title such as this it would be expected to focus solely on Christmas, but this episode of Stranger Things does anything but spew seasonal joy and cheerfulness. In reality, the season 1 episode embodies everything that’s terrifying about the Upside Down — which viewers are given a closer glimpse into as Joyce attempts to connect with Will as he’s been captive by the vicious Demogorgon. This episode is everything that’s fun about being spooked and scared.

“The Battle of Starcourt” (season 3, episode 8)

It’s common knowledge by now that a large chunk of season 3 is lighthearted and conveys a sense of ‘80s nostalgia. That being said, all bets are certainly off by the finale episode, where absolute chaos and insanity ensue as Eleven and the gang attempt to battle The Mind Flayer in the Starcourt Mall. Between Billy’s jaw-dropping sacrifice which sees him getting flayed to the presumed death of Jim Hopper, the nerve-racking episode is packed with scary moments that made the television series feel like an otherworldly experience.

“Trick or Treat, Freak” (season 2, episode 2)

If there were ever an episode in Stranger Things that perfectly depicted the unwavering sensation of Halloween, then it would definitely be the actual Halloween episode from the hit series. As Will, Mike, Dustin, and Lucas all dress up as characters from Ghostbusters for school, the group is later seen trick-or-treating when Will is transported to the Upside Down and we catch a glimpse at The Mind Flayer for the first time. It’s one of the very best episodes to enjoy this Halloween.

“The Hellfire Club” (season 4, episode 1)

At this point in time, it’s seriously hard to deny just how impactful and memorable the super-sized fourth season of Stranger Things truly was. That being said, the very first episode of the season is a direct slap with Halloween-esque elements — including the introduction of Eddie Munson while “I Was A Teenage Werewolf” eerily plays in the background. The episode also introduces The Hellfire Club — an underground Dungeons & Dragons club that has become a cultural phenomenon. Do yourself a huge favor and let this episode transport you straight to the Upside Down.