‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: What happened to Owen Strand’s brother played by Chad Lowe?

9-1-1: Lone Star can make our jaws drop and make us cry in the same episode. We don’t always get both those things on the same show, and when we do, we love it.

Recommended Videos

When Chad Lowe joined the 9-1-1: Lone Star cast, we cheered at the fact that we would see these IRL brothers on the same TV show. Since Chad was cast as Owen Strand’s brother Robert, life imitated art in the best way possible. And similar to Grace Ryder (Sierra McClain)’s arc, Owen Strand is someone we can never forget. We want to know all about Owen’s 9-1-1: Lone Star plotline.

Chad Lowe’s 9-1-1: Lone Star character arc, explained

Screenshot via Fox

Chad Lowe first appears on 9-1-1: Lone Star as Owen Strand’s half-brother Robert in season 3, episode 16, “Shift-Less.” We might not think we could ever relate to Rob Lowe, given the fact that he’s a huge Hollywood star and all. But in this episode, the Lowe brothers play half-siblings who have a truly awkward first meeting. Owen is dealing with the pain of his terrible relationship with their father and learning about this new family member, and it’s a lot to take in.

While Robert and Owen seem to understand each other and they might have a chance at a real bond, they unfortunately don’t get enough time. But just like in life, the good and the bad times don’t last on the Austin-set procedural. Chad Lowe’s 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 appearance is devastating. After Robert has dinner with Owen, Carlos (Rafael Silva), and T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein), Owen realizes his half-brother has Huntington’s disease.

Image via Fox

It’s heartbreaking to look back on this scene, but at the end of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4, Robert Strand tells Owen that his illness is becoming so painful that he wants to take his life. Sure, there are some plotlines that feel almost too out there, like the season 1 episode when coworkers get poisoned by literal mercury that a deliveryman hell-bent on revenge puts in their deli sandwiches. (We have questions.) But when it comes to what happened to Owen Strand’s brother on 9-1-1: Lone Star, the show treats this complex subject carefully, and shows Robert’s last moments with respect and compassion.

In an interview with TV Insider, Chad Lowe said that 9-1-1: Lone Star showrunner Tim Minear suggested to Rob Lowe that Chad play Robert, and we’re definitely glad. Chad had a truly adorable way of describing how fun and emotional it was to act alongside his brother. He said, “I didn’t have to do much to create a backstory, let’s just say. All I needed to do was just look in his eyes and I know he felt the same way too.” (Awww.)

While Chad Lowe is an actor famous for playing Aria Montgomery’s (Lucy Hale) troubled dad Byron, he’s also a successful TV director, and he directed Rob’s cheesy family drama Brothers & Sisters and short-lived sitcom The Grinder. Although it’s sad learning that Robert isn’t going to live much longer, it’s sweet seeing the Lowe brothers together as it’s clear they’re super close.

Will Chad Lowe be in 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5?

While Robert Strand won’t be a big part of season 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star since his character is sadly no longer with us, it sounds like Chad Lowe will appear in a little bit of the new season.

Rob Lowe told TV Insider that fans will learn details about the end of Robert Strand’s life. Rob said, “It’s really gripping” and added, “Chad Lowe’s back for a moment or two.”

While we’re not sure how much more of Robert Strand’s story we can take, we look forward to what we know will be a powerful episode.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy