The ‘9-1-1 Lone Star’ season 5 release window, cast, and more

It’s been quite a wait for season 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star. The season 4 finale aired in spring 2023, and we still haven’t gotten the chance to check out the next season. Thankfully, it’s coming soon.

When the spinoff premiered in 2020, it was clear it was another fun procedural about first responders coupled with the soapy vibe of a Ryan Murphy flagship series, 9-1-1. With 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 approaching, we have questions about the release window, the stars, and the story.

When will 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 air?

Image via Fox

While fans would have liked for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 to come back to Fox in the spring months of 2024, there was a bit of a delay. According to Deadline, season 5 will be on Fox in fall 2024.

The TV dramas that aired in the spring of 2024 had fewer episodes, including 9-1-1, and season 5 of Lone Star will be no different, comprised of 12 episodes instead of the standard 22.

Which cast members will return for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5?

Screenshot via Fox

Most of the Lone Star main cast members are coming back for season 5, such as Gina Torres, Rob Lowe, Skyler Yates, Kelsey Yates, Rafael Silva, Ronen Rubinstein, Brian Michael Smith, Natacha Karam, and Jim Parrack.

Unfortunately for fans of Sierra McClain’s and Jim Parrack’s characters Grace and Judd Ryder, Grace won’t appear in season 5 after all. Deadline reported in June 2024 that while Lone Star season 5 was in production, Sierra McClain decided not to come back. Since the couple is a huge part of the show, it’s hard to know how that will work (although Judd will likely still mention Grace from time to time since, of course, they’re married). Since Grace was in a terrible accident several seasons back, she has had a crucial arc, and her character should receive some sort of a real goodbye,

What is the plot of 911: Lone Star season 5?

Screenshot via Fox

While 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 is going to feature all the usual emotional moments in the main characters’ lives that fans are used to, it sounds like the premiere will start with a bang.

In an interview with TV Insider, Rob Lowe talked about the first storyline, which will be about a massive train crash. He shared that he likes filming these types of episodes and said, “I love the results of it. I love how big it looks. It looks like a movie. Yeah, I think people are going to be blown away.” He mentioned “the scope” and “the spectacle” of season 5, which sounds intriguing. He also said his real-life brother, Chad Lowe, will appear in the season as Owen Strand’s half-brother Robert.

Judd Ryder will also be in a special spot in Lone Star season 5 since he’s no longer a firefighter. Jim Parrack told TV Guide that it would be nice “if Judd started to care for himself the way he does for these other people.”

Season 4 of the Fox drama also had an incredibly dark moment involving Carlos Reyes’s (Rafael Silva) dad. As the actor told Variety, there’s no doubt that season 5 will feature him working through that. But since Carlos and T.K. Strand (Ronan Rubenstein) got married, we’re sure to see at least a few happy scenes involving the fan-favorite pair next season.

