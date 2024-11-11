’90 Day Fiance’: Adnan Abdelfattah’s net worth estimation, explored

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days introduced fans to Adnan Abdelfattah, the 22-year-old Jordanian who’s caught everyone’s attention with his surprising relationship with the much older Tigerlily Taylor.

But alongside his marriage, Adnan’s also known for his flashy lifestyle. Ever since he appeared on the show, fans have been curious about how Adnan funds his glamorous life. With his love for luxury, business ventures, and modeling gigs, it’s no wonder everyone wants to know: just how much is Adnan worth?

Adnan’s businesses and income sources

While Adnan’s life before 90 Day Fiancé is mostly a mystery, he’s been more open recently about his work. In October 2024, he spilled a few details in an Instagram Q&A, where he talked about his career and the businesses he owns. Due to this, he tagged some of his businesses on his Instagram profile. One of his main sources of income is his clothing brand, NeigeConcept, which he co-owns with his wife, Tigerlily. NeigeConcept is a “conscious concept store” focusing on sustainable and ethical fashion, from children’s wear to skincare products. With sustainability becoming a huge trend in fashion, this venture likely brings in a decent income for the couple.

Another business Adnan revealed is 11 Agency, a company specializing in email and SMS marketing. According to its website, 11 Agency is all about helping brands grow by enhancing customer engagement. Digital marketing is a high-demand field, so if 11 Agency has built a good client base, it could be another strong income stream for Adnan.

Adnan is also making waves in the modeling world, which he’s talked about openly on 90 Day Fiancé. He’s described himself as someone who loves being photographed, and his Instagram shows plenty of his modeling gigs. Modeling may not be his main source of income, but with his photogenic looks and Instagram following, he likely gets paid for some of his photo shoots. His reality TV fame most probably brings more eyes to his social media, which could mean more modeling opportunities, and even brand partnerships as time goes by.

On top of his businesses and modeling, Adnan’s role on 90 Day Fiancé is yet another income source. Reality TV doesn’t pay as much as Hollywood acting gigs, but being on a popular show like 90 Day Fiancé could be quite lucrative. Plus, it opens up even more opportunities for brand endorsements and collaborations, especially if he continues to gain a following.

What’s Adnan Abdelfattah’s net worth?

While Adnan loves flaunting his wealth, he hasn’t shared any official numbers about his net worth. But based on his business ventures, modeling, and reality TV presence, some fans have speculated his net worth could be in the high six figures. Owning two businesses, working as a model, and appearing on TLC would likely put him at least in the range of $500,000 or more.

However, without exact figures, it’s hard to pin down a precise number. As we watch Adnan and Tigerlily’s story unfold, fans will undoubtedly stay curious about how this young man manages to lead such a flashy life.

