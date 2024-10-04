’90 Day Fiance’: Are Ashley and Manuel still together?

It wouldn’t be a successful season of 90 Day Fiancé if fans weren’t scouring social media, eager to know which couples made it through the drama, and which ones call it quits. This time, the spotlight is on Ashley and Manuel, the couple whose journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster.

From communication problems, tricky student loans, to fiery ultimatums, Ashley and Manuel were quite the turbulent duo, which led many to believe they wouldn’t last too long outside the show. So, did the fan-favorite couple go against the odds? Or have they gone their separate ways?

A rocky start for Ashley and Manuel

Ashley Michelle and Manuel Velez’s relationship wasn’t exactly smooth sailing. The couple debuted on season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, and quickly became a favorite among watchers. Manuel, who hails from Ecuador, met Ashley while she was visiting his country. Sparks flew, and soon enough, they were in a long-distance relationship. By the end of the season, the pair had become engaged. The couple went on to star in 90 Day Fiancé : Happily Ever After?, and it soon became apparent that all was not rosy between them.

As with many 90 Day Fiancé couples, the road to happiness wasn’t easy. The couple faced cultural differences and communication challenges. They struggled with adjusting to life together in the U.S., and it quickly became clear that they were on different pages about the future.

Manuel wasn’t sure he was ready for the commitment, and Ashley wasn’t shy about calling him out on his wavering emotions. Moreover, they had arguments over finances, family, and their future together, which made it seem like they were heading toward a seemingly inevitable end. To top it all off, Manuel threatened to leave Ashley if she didn’t help with his family’s finances.

Are Manuel and Ashley still together?

Despite all the tension and tears, Ashley and Manuel somehow kept coming back to each other. It left fans wondering if they are truly meant to be, or just prolonging the inevitable. But they’re clearly in it for the long haul as right now they’re living together and remain married

While Manuel still has some adjusting to do when it comes to settling in the U.S., Ashley is reportedly doing her best to be patient and supportive. Fans are keeping a close eye on their social media accounts, hoping for more clues about their relationship status. But for now, it seems like Ashley and Manuel are still together and pushing through it all. Recently, Manuel posted a video featuring Ashley, celebrating their second anniversary, and giving fans another inside look at their relationship. In the caption, he confessed how much he loves her, and expressed his hopes that they have many more years together. Ashley chimed in with the comment: “Te amoooooo boo.”

It’s hard to say what the future holds for this 90 Day Fiancé couple, but if there’s one thing we’ve learned from the show, it’s that anything can happen. Ashley and Manuel’s relationship seems to be a work in progress, and while they’ve had their fair share of challenges, they’re not giving up without a fight.

