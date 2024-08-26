’90 Day Fiancé’: Are Nicole and Mahmoud still together?

Content warning: This article references domestic violence. Reader discretion is advised.

Egyptian-American couple Nicole and Mahmoud Sherbiny are well known to 90 Day Fiancé fans, so their sudden, unexplained withdrawal from season eight of the spin-off series Happily Ever After? raised a few eyebrows. The couple, who originally featured on another spin-off, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, stopped appearing approximately halfway through season eight, and didn’t return for the tell-all reunion episode.

Their absence was acknowledged, but not explained, and neither Nicole nor Mahmoud have given any insight into their departure from the world of reality TV, leaving viewers in the dark about their unusual exit.

What happened with Nicole and Mahmoud on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8, and why did they disappear from the show?

Season eight of Happily Ever After saw Mahmoud’s arrival into Nicole’s home country of the U.S., in a last-ditch attempt to save their marriage. The couple previously separated after a series of disagreements over Nicole’s commitment to converting to Islam, prompting Nicole to leave Egypt. Upon a romantic reunion at the airport, Mahmoud’s mood quickly soured, disapproving of an outfit Nicole wore to the airport, which he deemed too revealing.

Nicole later berated him in public for apparently ogling a woman in public wearing a traditional Islamic head covering, yelling at him that if he wants a conservative woman, he should go and get one, rather than expecting Nicole to change. The pair then fought over alcohol being present in Nicole’s home, with the American arguing that she adheres to traditional Islamic views over alcohol, and it was for guests — although Mahmoud remained skeptical.

Mahmoud later refused to meet up with Nicole’s friends, and denied he was upset with Nicole over her lack of conservatism when they arrived at Nicole’s house, prompting Nicole to call Mahmoud a “f***ing liar” in a very public spat. Shortly after, Mahmoud accused Nicole, returning from a night out, of being drunk and unfaithful to him, leading to Mahmoud departing from their shared home with Nicole’s credit card to pay for a hotel in her home city of Los Angeles.

Mahmoud suggested divorce several times after he arrived in the U.S., but this was the point where he declared things were over for good, and that he planned to return to Egypt permanently. Nicole drove around town looking for him, but when she caught up with him, he refused to get in the car and go home with her. This was the couple’s last appearance on the show, airing in May 2024, and they did not appear at the tell-all, with host Shaun Robinson wishing luck to the pair.

In February 2024, news broke that Mahmoud had been arrested on domestic violence charges against Nicole, although such charges were later dropped. This was assumed by many viewers to be the cause of their absence, but reports from sources close to production stated that the tell-all was taped a few days before Mahmoud’s arrest, so this was not a possible reason.

Are Nicole and Mahmoud still together in 2024?

Although their last televised appearance suggests the two were divorcing, the reality of where their relationship stands isn’t so clear. The tell-all — the cast reunion after principal filming wraps, and they reflect on the events of the series — was filmed in February, and by the point of Mahmoud’s arrest shortly thereafter, the two were seemingly spending time together.

On February 1st, just days ahead of the taping of the tell-all, Mahmoud shared an anniversary post celebrating five years together. “Happy 5th anniversary to the love of my life! Words can’t express how grateful I am to have you by my side,” Mahmoud wrote.

“You bring joy, love, and laughter to my days, and I cherish every moment we spend together,” he added, in a post that would suggest that they were together after filming wrapped — that is, unless the footage shown in the May 2024 episode was filmed recently. However, it does appear that season eight wrapped around the end of 2023, as the later episodes depict cast members celebrating Christmas.

Since Mahmoud’s arrest, both he and Nicole have been absent from social media, and neither party has put out a statement over the incident, as of August 2024. Where they stand since the arrest has been kept deliberately private, and whether or not they are still together is uncertain.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1.800.799.SAFE (7233), or text “START” to 88788 for safe, confidential support.

