’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’: What does Tigerlily do for a living?

Content warning: This article references an abusive relationship. Reader discretion is advised.

From the early episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, it was evident that new cast member Tigerlily Taylor Abdelfattah lived a glamorous lifestyle.

On her trip to Jordan to meet — and marry — her online beau Adnan, the 41-year-old took her “glam squad” on a lavish bachelorette party and subsequent wedding trip, including her aesthetician, hair stylist, lash lady, life coach, and cosmetic injector.

This is not the normal experience for 90 Day cast members, who often scrape funds together to pay for trips to see their loved ones, and the thousands of dollars it costs to start a visa application to begin the process of coming to the U.S. So what does the new reality star do for a living?

Tigerlily appears to have some serious wealth

From her debut on Before the 90 Days season 7, Tigerlily appeared to be one of the wealthiest cast members to ever appear on the series, wearing head-to-toe glam in her first scene, shopping at a luxury jewelry store and purchasing a $26,500 watch. While 90 Day stars are often accused of gold-digging in their international relationships, it is evident that the Texan needs financial support from no one.

“There are certain facets of life that I do like to live luxuriously in,” the 41-year-old admitted in a confessional ahead of meeting her fiancé, Adnan, for the first time in person. On the show, Tigerlily kept mum about her job, but stated that she “walked through fire to get where I am today,” revealing her past marriage that she felt obliged into, due to her pregnancy with her oldest son when she was 30 years old.

Tigerlily does credit her marriage to her unnamed former husband as a source of her wealth — but money was not an incentive to stay in the relationship. When talking about her past during a confessional, she described her husband as keeping her in a “golden birdcage”, exerting coercive control — a form of spousal abuse — in which she wasn’t allowed to have friends or have her own freedoms.

“We lived in a fancy house, I was able to buy fancy clothes, shoes, handbags, but he was very controlling,” Tigerlily explained. During this time, her “glam squad” became her close friends and confidants, as they were among the few who were permitted by her former husband to get close to her during her marriage.

From the Texas resident’s brief description of her marriage, it does seem that Tigerlily receives monetary spousal and child support from her former husband, but also supports herself through her own work. From her social media presence, the 90 Day star’s off-screen life appears to be that of a full-time businesswoman.

What is Tigerlily’s job?

According to Tigerlily’s Instagram bio, the reality star is the owner of Neige Concept, a “conscious concept store for the modern family with a curated edit of ethical and sustainable childrenswear, womenswear, and skincare.”

The mother-of-two also appears to have started a new business enterprise with its own Instagram page, a digital marketing company called Make Money With Tiger, with just a few posts so far, as of September 2024.

The project is “a step-by-step digital course that will show you how to build and grow a high-income online business,” according to an Instagram story (documented by In Touch Weekly) on their official social media.

Morover, it seems that the married couple have gone into a joint business endeavour of their own, named 11A Agency Construction Services, as linked in Tigerlily’s Insta bio. The company offers “construction, remodeling, restorations, and repairs”, and according to one testimonial on the site, “the friendly and responsive communication with Tigerlily and Adnan provides an easy experience in which you feel that your satisfaction is really the final goal of what they do.”

As a cast member on 90 Day Fiancé, Tigerlily is entitled to a salary of approximately $1,000-1,500 per episode – with $2,000 per reunion episode, totaling around $20,000-30,000 for a 20-episode season of the show. If her new spouse gets his American citizenship and work permit in time, the couple could be taking home this each, making for a double payday.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1.800.799.SAFE (7233), or text “START” to 88788 for safe, confidential support.

