Who is Tigerlily from ’90 Day Fiance’s ex-husband?

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is already delivering its usual drama, and one of the couples at the forefront of it all is Tigerlily Taylor and Adnan Abdelfattah.

The couple met online and fell head over heels in love with each other. While they’ve had their share of challenges, like the 18-year age gap between them, and their cultural differences, they’ve managed to tackle everything life has thrown their way. But this isn’t Tigerlily’s first marriage, which begs the question: who was her ex-husband?

Who is Tigerlily’s ex-husband?

Tigerlily’s ex-husband, Darren Taylor, is a successful businessman who held prominent roles in his career, particularly with Tidel, a company specializing in cash management systems and robbery deterrent products. He was an Executive Vice President in 2013, and later became the CEO in 2019. Tigerlily met her ex-husband when she was 30, and after finding out she was pregnant, she felt that getting married was the right choice at the time.

Tigerlily and Darren tied the knot in 2013 after she became pregnant, and they had two sons together, Finn and Roux. Tigerlily and Darren welcomed their first son Finn in November 2013, and their younger son Roux was born in February 2017. Despite their seemingly comfortable lifestyle, Tigerlily described her marriage as restrictive, comparing it to living in a “golden bird cage.” She recounted how Darren’s controlling behavior limited her social interactions, which made her feel isolated. However, she stated that she remained in the relationship because of her children, but ultimately decided to take back her life.

The couple initially separated in July 2021, and the divorce process took several twists. Although Darren filed for divorce first, both parties eventually withdrew their suits. However, Tigerlily refiled for divorce later, and it took four years for the separation to be finalized, even though there was some confusion regarding the records. On the show, Tigerlily openly discusses her past marriage and the struggles she faced. She also sheds light on her journey to independence, and her new relationship with Adnan Abdelfattah.

Tigerlily and Adnan Abdelfattah’s relationship

Tigerlily and Adnan’s whirlwind romance-turned-marriage has been reality TV fodder for fans of 90 Day Fiancé. The couple met before the show began airing, and have been going strong despite their individual and cultural differences. Adnan is a Muslim, which led to a couple of restrictions regarding their marriage, but he and Tigerlily met halfway. The couple now live together in the United States.

