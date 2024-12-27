Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo’s tumultuous relationship has been documented for all to see on 90 Day Fiancé, but the drama between these two apparently doesn’t end on the screen.

Anyone who’s watching knows that Palazzolo’s biggest insecurity is his balding head. One of the things his family asked him before he met Pineda for the first time was if she’d ever seen him without a hat on. You’d be hard-pressed to ever catch him without a trusty hat on, which caused problems between him and Pineda, when he refused to take it off when she was introducing him to her mother. Now, one of Jasmine’s recent social media posts had fans questioning their entire relationship.

Jasmine and Gino’s love story, explained

Pineda and Palazzolo are among the most controversial couples in the 90 Day Fiancé universe. The couple starred in Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiancé , Happily Ever After, and The Last Resort. They had the odds stacked against them from the start due to their age difference and how they met. Palazzolo was a 52-year-old divorcee searching for love and Pineda was a 34-year-old single mother of two trying to make ends meet.

They both somehow found themselves on a sugar daddy website where they matched and began talking, and after 8 months of online dating, Palazzolo made his first trip to Panama to visit her. Despite having feelings for each other, Palazzolo was never sure if Pineda loved him for him or his money, and Pineda didn’t feel like she could trust Palazzolo. They began the K-1 visa process soon after meeting and eventually tied the knot, but it wasn’t a smooth journey to the altar and the roads have remained rough after.

Pineda’s possessiveness nearly tore them apart when she found out that Palazzolo was still in contact with his ex-wife, and insisted on keeping tabs on him. Meanwhile, Palazzolo cost Pineda her job when he non-consensually sent intimate pictures of her to an ex, who then sent them to Jasmine’s place of work. Among all of these issues was the recurring problem Pineda had with Palazzolo’s hats.

Palazzolo suffers from psoriasis, a skin disease that causes itchy and flaky skin. The chronic disease doesn’t have a cure and also causes hair loss, which Palazzolo has dealt with for years. Despite this insecurity, Pineda still made a shocking social media post exposing Palazzolo without his armor.

Jasmine shows a hidden side of Gino

Imagine everyone’s surprise when Pineda took to her Instagram and shared a picture of Palazzolo sleeping without his hat on. She captioned the candid shot, “My sleeping beauty,” but fans weren’t as moved by the seemingly affectionate gesture. Despite the sweet caption, many people believe that Pineda posted it as a passive-aggressive move, and the speculation got worse when she quickly deleted the post.

Pineda and Palazzolo are no longer together and reportedly split in 2023. There are rumors that Pineda cheated on Palazzolo and that he kicked her out, while other rumors say that the couple is still going strong privately. Pineda has an active social media presence but very rarely shares any photos of Palazzolo. The couple’s story is currently ongoing on 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort.

