Is Gino from ’90 Day Fiance’ on the autism spectrum?

90 Day Fiancé follows international couples along their journey to happily wedded bliss, but few achieve their happy ending. As anyone who’s dived into the 90 Day Fiancé universe knows, these couples know how to bring the drama, especially Gino and Jasmine.

Gino and Jasmine were first introduced in season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The couple first met on a controversial website before meeting each other for the first time in real life on the show. The season documents Gino, an engineer from Michigan, as he travels to Jasmine’s home in Panama to see if the two really have a shot at the whole marriage thing. Few couples featured on 90 Day Fiancé could be described as “couple goals,” and Gino and Jasmine are no exception. Immediately upon meeting, the two began to get into screaming fights with each other, fueled by Jasmine’s jealousy and Gino’s actions.

Some fans have begun speculating Gino may be on the autism spectrum due to behavior they perceive as fitting the DSM-5 diagnostic criteria. Gino has not disclosed whether or not he has been diagnosed with autism, but that has not stopped viewers from sharing their opinions online. “My son is autistic. Very functional. I honestly think Gino is on the spectrum,” one Reddit user wrote on a thread encouraging other fans to speculate. Some agreed with the original poster, citing their own autism or close relative’s autism in order to boost their argument. “Absolutely. He had a meltdown in the kitchen, then went to the bathroom for some time to compose. Also covering up, twitching and squirming, no eye contact etc.,” wrote one user of Gino’s behavior in an episode.

Similar threads have popped up, but not every fan agrees Gino may be autistic. In fact, some fans find such speculation offensive and frustrating, with one user writing, “I have no idea but I hate everyone that is not likable being listed as on the spectrum in some way. It associates all these negative qualities and people with everyday people with Autism Spectrum Disorder.” Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “Everyone is so quick to label and hate on people with Autism. I have a son with Autism and it really is offensive when every negative behavior is now being lumped into ASD. No wonder there is so much intolerance for persons on the spectrum.”

It’s impossible — and unethical — to diagnose someone unless you have spent time with them and are medically trained to make that diagnosis. That being said, many neurodivergent people are on the lookout for positive representation in the media, and speculation is often a part of any fan community. Not all fan speculation comes from a good place, however, and some like to label those who exhibit any “undesirable” personality traits as neurodivergent or autistic. Negative depictions or associations of autistic people contribute to the discrimination and stigma autistic people face in their daily lives, according to research conducted by NIH. Speculation is one thing, but actively associating problematic personality traits with autism can have a harmful impact on those on the spectrum.

Neither TLC nor Gino have confirmed whether he has been professionally diagnosed with autism. He may or may not be on the spectrum, but harmful behavior, like sharing your fiancé’s nudes without her consent, is not “evidence” that he is autistic and should never be used to diagnose someone as such. Autistic people are no more inherently prone to bad behavior than allistic people, and acting like a jerk doesn’t make you more likely to be on the spectrum. As one Reddit comment puts it: “Some people are just s**t bags.”

