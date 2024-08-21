’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Tell All part 5 release date and streaming availability, confirmed

As season eight of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? draws to a close, viewers will be desperate to see which couples — Jasmine & Gino and Ashley & Manuel in particular — were able to put their past behind them or break things off for good. With the new twist involving the couples living together under one roof in between the studio tell-all tapings, tensions are higher than they’ve ever been.

Recommended Videos

With the fifth installment (yes, really) of the finale set to air this week, promising in its teaser trailer to showcase a long-awaited blowout between Israeli-American couple Loren & Alexei with the rest of the cast, here’s what you need to know about when — and where — you can access the explosive (likely) conclusion to the eighth season.

When does part five of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell-All air?

The fifth episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After‘s season eight tell-all finale will air, as usual, on Sunday night on the TLC network. The upcoming episode will air on Sunday, August 25th, at 8 p.m. ET (Eastern Time) or 7 p.m. CT (Central Time).

Episodes of the show are meant to drop on streaming at the same time that they begin airing on television, but many streamers have reported delays in the episodes appearing on their service – see below for the show’s streaming availability.

How many episodes will the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell-All consist of?

Image via TLC

The TLC network has never given an exact number of how many tell-all episodes 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever season eight will have, but given the fact that every couple has discussed their relationship on the show so far, episode five will probably be the last one. According to The Escapist, episode five will be two hours long — almost twice the length of a typical episode — so this seems like a fitting finale episode.

Where can I stream every episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? so far?

Every episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? can be streamed on the TLC network’s designated streaming service, Discovery Plus — however, as stated above, sometimes the episodes are slow to drop on the streamer. Max subscribers can also access most of the 90 Day Fiancé shows, but sometimes this can be subject to availability. The series is also available to stream on Spectrum, as well as to subscribers of the Hulu/Disney Plus subscription packages that have access to Max.

The series can be watched via purchase tiers to rent or keep on a number of services, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Microsoft Store.

Episodes arrive on these streamers approximately the same time as they air on network television, but delays are widely reported by voters. As is the case with the TLC channel, one episode will be available every week.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy