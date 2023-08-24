90 Day Fiancé UK: Are Kadie and Alejandro still together?

Will the Brits be luckier in love than the average US 90 Day stars?

Kadie and Alejandro are the most prominent couple on 90 Day Fiancé UK, with their storyline spanning both seasons of the show. Kadie, a kidney dialysis nurse from Yorkshire, England, met partner Alejandro through an international dating site. Alejandro, a teacher, resides in Guadalajara, Mexico.

When Alejandro traveled to the UK to meet Kadie, he quickly won over Kadie’s grandmother, who had raised her since childhood. However, homesickness and a dislike of the cold British weather put Alejandro off, moving to Kadie’s home country. Similarly, Kadie couldn’t make a good living as a nurse in Mexico’s economy and didn’t want to leave her grandmother and dog behind.

However, the couple did try to make things work. Alejandro and Kadie both spent time in each other’s native countries before deciding to get engaged by the end of season one. Season two of the series continues their journey, showing their wedding in Mexico, attended by Kadie’s closest friends and family.

Image via TLC

Are Kadie and Alejandro still together?

The most recent episodes of 90 Day Fiancé UK season 2 showcased Kadie and Alejandro’s rather disastrous wedding in stormy weather in Guadalajara, but the couple still managed to say, “I do.”

However, today, it seems to be a rather different story. In an Instagram story obtained on Reddit, Kadie has recently confirmed in a video that she and Alejandro are no longer together.

Kadie noted that “when things [were] filmed, it [was] almost a year ago.” “I think now is the time to say that we’re not together anymore.”

Kadie asked fans to respect her and Alejandro’s privacy and that the break-up is still “very upsetting and stressful.” “I understand that we’re in the public eye to some degree, but we’re not like the Kardashians or the royal family, and it’s really hard to talk about.”