’90 Day Fiancé UK’ season 1: Which couples are still together?

It’s been two years since the UK version of 90 Day Fiancé launched, with all the chaos of the American version in tow. Here’s what we know – and don’t know – about where the introductory couples of the series stand today.

Bridie and Host – broken up

Gamers Bridie and Host, from England and Lebanon respectively, met online and connected instantly, with Bridie considering selling her home to pay for Host’s immigration fees. However, a trip to Lebanon that was fraught with tension showed they weren’t quite ready to make that big leap just yet.

Now, there’s no evidence of Host on Bridie’s Instagram page, and she appears to be spending her time in the UK. Also, Bridie hard-launched a new relationship with a man who is definitely not Host.

Calum and Marvin – married

Scotsman Calum found love when he found Marvin, who hails from the Seychelles, online. Due to the conservatism of Marvin’s culture, the two had to decide if they should fast-track their relationship to explore it fully, despite the concerns of Calum’s mother. The season ended with Marvin accepting Calum’s proposal.

Since then, Calum has lovingly gushed about his “husband” online, confirming the couple made it down the aisle. The couple now live together in Scotland, and are unafraid to show affection to one another on social media.

Emma and Hossein – uncertain

One of the most iconic moments of 90 Day Fiancé UK came when Turksih bodybuilder Hossein answered the phone during his wedding ceremony. Needless to say, Emma wasn’t exactly happy, but the two decided to continue their vows and try to work things out as a couple in the UK.

Since then, Emma has shared images of the couple on her Instagram – but her account has now vanished. Similarly, Hossein has locked his personal account, and doesn’t share photos of her on his fitness account.

Kadie and Alejandro – divorced (with a new baby)

Mexican Alejandro and Brit Kadie’s first meeting was documented on 90 Day Fiancé UK, and despite the seriousness of the relationship, both were stubbornly against the idea of moving to another country, However, that tension didn’t stop Alejandro from proposing at the end of the season.

As shown in the second season of 90 Day Fiancé UK, Kadie and Alejandro did marry in Mexico, seemingly putting their differences aside – but it wasn’t to last. By the reunion episode, the pair (who did not return for the episode) had announced off-screen that they had broken up. However, Kadie gave birth to their first child in early 2024, although she has stated Alejandro hasn’t chosen not to be involved.

Pat and Sam – uncertain

Despite a 40-year-age gap, Pat, a devout Christian from the UK, was certain her future with her “toyboy” was bright. However, a series of attempted meetings were thwarted, after her secretive Pakistani boyfriend reluctantly revealed he couldn’t travel to see her in Greece, leaving them with no screen time together whatsoever.

Neither Pat nor Sam have much of a social media presence, so it’s difficult to ascertain where their relationship stands today. In fact, it’s uncertain if they were ever able to meet formally after all of Sam’s immigration struggles – maybe on a future season?

Richard and Kathleen – broken up

There’s no word for Richard, an English single dad, other than chauvinist. The Brit expected his long-distance Filipina girlfriend, Kathleen, to dedicate her life to serving him should their relationship progress to her moving to the UK. Richard visited Kathleen in her home country, but failed to impress his potential in-laws.

As shown at the end of the season, Kathleen – understandably – went cold on Richard after he left for home, and the two quietly broke up. She was already caring for her disabled mother in the Philippines, and didn’t want to leave her family for a man who didn’t see her as an equal.

Shaun and Christine – still together

Shaun and Philippines native Christine had been together a long time before the show started – and had even had a son together, who Shaun was unable to see for years due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, visa restrictions due to tight finances and Christine’s older children prevented her from moving to the UK until filming started.

Although Christine butted heads with Shaun’s mother, who was suspicious of her intentions, the family appear to be going strong, according to their social media posts. Christine appears to permanently reside in the UK now, which had been the couple’s dream for years.

Victoria and Sean – still together

Victoria, an enthusiast for all things Japanese, thought her dreams had come true when she started dating Sean, a native of the country. However, he was a difficult person to get to know – let alone date – as he had lied about his career, age, and previous marriage. Due to this uncertainty, Victoria rejected a proposal until her boyfriend offered her more clarity about his life.

As shown on Instagram, Sean and Victoria frequently appear on each other’s posts. The two seem to be continuing their love of traveling, but spend most of their time exploring Japan. It is not known whether Sean’s divorce has been finalized.

