’90 Day Fiancé’: What does Gino do for a living?

Starring on 90 Day Fiancé is an expensive business. In addition to long hours of filming (preventing clocking into a normal job), traveling across continents, and paying for visa immigration applications takes some serious spending. That’s not even including the romance aspect — dates, gifts, and getting engaged then eventually married are some of the costliest decisions most people will ever make — especially if your beau lives thousands of miles away.

One person who knows that better than most is Gino Palazzolo, an American who fell for Panamanian beauty Jasmine Pineda, and wooed her with romantic gifts before seeing her in her home country when taking their relationship to the next level. Here’s what we know about Gino’s job(s) that led him down the aisle with Jasmine.

Jasmine and Gino’s relationship timeline

As shown on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Gino was smitted when he first came across Jasmine online. He was determined not to let the distance between them get in the way, sending her lavish gifts through the mail, and buying some gifts for himself for when he meets her, of a more… let’s just say it, sexual persuasion.

When the two eventually met in Jasmine’s home country of Panama, the two came to blows over jealousy and lack of trust — only worsened when it was revealed that Gino had sent nude photos of Jasmine to an ex to make her jealous. After attempting to gaslight Jasmine about the seriousness of this betrayal, the two nearly broke up for good, especially when Jasmine accused Gino of being a “sugar daddy” who pays for relationships with women — something Gino did admit to.

However, an apology and proposal were later accepted by Jasmine, putting them on course for season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and 90 Day Fiancé season 10. On both seasons, money was a serious point of tension — where Gino accused Jasmine of using him for money, and later Gino hid the fact he quit his job while they were planning their wedding ceremony, causing Jasmine to borrow money from an ex to pay for buttock implants.

This seemed like potentially the end of the road for Jasmine and Gino, but it was later revealed that the two had secretly wed last year, successfully managing to put their differences aside while preparing for the nuptials.

What is Gino’s job?

As an American cast member on 90 Day Fiancé, Gino is entitled to a main cast salary, which is reported to be around $1,000-1,500 per episode. At approximately a dozen episodes per season, it’s a decent payday, but it’s not enough to live off of on its own. Gino will rely on other sources of income to pay for his lifestyle.

If Jasmine chooses to eventually become an American citizen through her marriage or through naturalization, the couple will double their income per episode, and the Panama native would be entitled to work a full-time job as she had in her home country.

According to Gino’s LinkedIn page, Palazzolo has worked as a Product Development Engineer at Faurecia in his home state of Michigan since June 2021. According to Faurecia’s official description, they are the “world’s leading automotive tech company designing solutions for a safe, personalized, connected and sustainable mobility”.

Previously, Gino worked as an Engineering Program Manager for the Ford Motor Company, and as a Senior Product Development Engineer, designing cockpits for aircrafts at Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. According to In Touch Weekly, salaries for Gino’s position at Faurecia range between $75,055 to $325,111, averaging $112,757 and placing Gino well above the average American salary of approximately $60,000 a year.

Many 90 Day cast members opt for social media as a way to earn money, using sponsored posts, events bookings for businesses, and paid fan interactions to generate extra income. Judging by Gino’s Instagram presence, the American does not engage with this sort of business, but it seems that his wife Jasmine certainly does.

Jasmine, who has discussed her work as a teacher on the show, has made over 700 Cameo videos, charging $50 per video message. On her Instagram, Jasmine is also a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova and advertises PR inquiries for further brand deals. She also promotes her own vegan health protein brand, Jazzy Fitness. Although sponsorships don’t disclose payments, Jasmine will surely earn thousands from sponsored posts and engagement from her followers.

As a married couple living in the U.S., Gino and Jasmine will most likely have a shared income. As well as his already lucrative position as a Product Development Engineer, Gino will almost certainly benefit from Jasmine’s social media endeavors.

