’90 Day Fiance’: What does Statler do for a living?

Undoubtedly, the most interesting 90 Day Fiancé cast members are the ones with unique quirks. Take Statler Riley, the bug-loving cyclist in search of love.

Her sweet and mildly chaotic personality shone through in her relationship with her girlfriend Dempsey, making fans even more interested in her life. As someone willing to move countries to be with the love of her life, fans have become curious about what Statler does for work.

What does Statler Riley do for a living?

When answering a question from Riley Diego, Statler revealed that she works in the finance department of a freight logistics company. What’s even better? She gets to work from home, meaning she can do her job from anywhere in the world. It’s a setup that gave her a lot of flexibility, especially when it came to traveling to see her partner, or taking off to new places in search of a new adventure. But Statler’s career didn’t always involve working from home. Before the pandemic, she, like many other Americans, was based in an office setting, following the typical 9-to-5 routine. However, during COVID-19, her job situation shifted, and she’s been remote ever since.

And while working from home may sound like a dream, Statler has admitted it can get a little hectic sometimes. She shared during the show that she prefers working alone due to her ADHD and mild autism, which she fondly calls her “neuro-spiciness.” This is because she can only focus on work for a maximum of 15 minutes before she gets distracted and starts doing house chores. “I love it,” she said, “but it does make things a little chaotic sometimes.”

Finding a balance

You can imagine trying to balance a full time job with the unpredictability of ADHD, as well as a budding relationship. Nonetheless, one of the biggest perks of Statler’s work-from-home arrangement is the freedom it gives her to travel. Since she’s not tied to a specific office location, Statler can hop between countries and still handle her professional responsibilities. That became a game changer, especially when it came to maintaining her relationship with Dempsey, who lives in the U.K. Later in the show, Statler moved to the U.K. to live with Dempsey in a van. However, Dempsey ended up quitting her job and Statler became the sole earner for the two. But Statler could barely keep up with work, because the van-based internet connectivity was terrible. Speaking to Intouch Weekly, Statler confessed that she was scared she would get fired after spending some time working from a van.

Without internet, no job. No money. No van life. If this keeps being an issue, 100 percent I will get fired because, like, I’m not coming across as reliable.

Thankfully, her bosses did not get to their breaking point, as her van life came to an end when she and Dempsey broke up. It seems she is still doing remote work for the freight company. Working in the finance department of a freight logistics company may not sound glamorous, but it’s a job that suits her need for flexibility and independence. Plus, being able to work from home allows Statler to keep her options open for another possible long-distance romance.

