’90 Day Fiancé’: What happened to Colt after his divorce from Larissa?

Content warning: This article references domestic violence. Reader discretion is advised.

While Larissa Lima has made a recent reality TV comeback on E!’s House of Villains, her former husband, Colt Johnson, has been absent from screens as of late. While the Las Vegas resident has appeared on other 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs, such as The Single Life, the self-proclaimed mommy’s boy quit the franchise following a serious accident.

Colt and Larissa’s relationship became one of the most notorious of the 90 Day universe, with the two immediately getting off on the wrong foot from Larissa’s arrival in Las Vegas — with their relationship only becoming worse from there. Since the two decided to divorce after several arrests and family feuds, Colt paved a new path of reality TV stardom — with some very mixed results. Even after quitting the spotlight, the 39-year-old certainly isn’t finished with drama just yet.

Colt and Larissa’s 90 Day journey

Colt and Larissa’s life in Las Vegas got off to a bad start when the Brazillian, who Colt had previously met and spent time with in her native country, was not impressed by the desert city, or his mother, Debbie — who had some strong opinions on her 30-something son’s life.

While the couple did decide to get married, a decision made to allow the mother-of-two to stay in the U.S. under k-1 visa regulations, Larissa’s clashes with Colt’s family continued to strain their relationship. Larissa wanted a life of luxury that she had associated with Las Vegas, and when Colt admitted he could not financially provide the gifts and new family home she had desired, life living in a small home with Debbie seemed all the more miserable.

These increasing tensions resulted in Colt and Debbie calling the police on Larissa multiple times, resulting in three different domestic violence charges for the Brazilian, leaving her at risk of deportation. Although Debbie and Colt offered support to Larissa during her first domestic violence trial, Colt decided three times was too much, deciding to divorce instead of bailing her out once more.

Colt’s life post-divorce

Colt’s first real relationship after splitting from Larissa was with Jess, another Brazilian woman working as an au pair in the U.S., a relationship he kept hidden from his mother out of fear of judgement about repeating history. A trip to Brazil, with Debbie in tow, and some blow-out arguments with Jess’ family only soured their relationship, making it almost as toxic as his marriage to Larissa.

The revelation that Colt had slept with Vanessa, a female friend he confided in after his divorce from Larissa, ended Colt’s relationship with Jess for good. It wouldn’t be long, however, before Colt started pursuing a serious romance with Vanessa — a woman who finally got approval from Debbie.

Vanessa, familiar with Colt’s unfaithfulness, was reluctant to be more than friends with benefits with the Las Vegas resident. However, some serious wooing and a planned proposal on a romantic getaway seemed to hint at something more promising from a seemingly changed man.

What has Colt been up to since we last saw him on 90 Day Fiancé?

Colt and Vanessa revealed they were married during the tell-all for The Single Life season one, and despite a separation by the end of season two, the two departed from the series as a couple, exiting the series after Colt faced a serious accident in which he broke his leg and needed multiple surgeries. The decision was made in part to give the pair privacy and let Vanessa tend to Colt during his recovery away fron the cameras.

In March 2024, Vanessa confirmed she and Colt had broken up the previous month, revealing on Instagram that she had “left him” amid cheating rumors, which were never confirmed by either party. Since then, he has teased a return to the 90 Day franchise, likely in The Single Life once more.

Another woman in Colt’s life has also been absent in recent times — his mother, Debbie. Colt’s once-overbearing-mother now lives in Canada with her boyfriend Tony, and the two speak approximately “three or four times a week, mainly in text,” according to Debbie. In a twist no one saw coming, Larissa and Debbie have reunited and claimed to be reconciled, with Debbie’s son’s ex-wife posing with the now-Canadian resident and her partner in an Instagram photo.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1.800.799.SAFE (7233), or text “START” to 88788 for safe, confidential support.

