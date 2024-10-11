What happened to Larissa from ’90 Day Fiance’?

Content warning: This article references domestic violence. Reader discretion is advised.

Larissa Lima’s reputation on 90 Day Fiancé season 6 propelled her to become one of several love-to-hate reality stars fighting for the title on season 2 of House of Villains — but the 2024 TV appearance is the Brazillian’s first TV appearance in about half a decade.

The mother-of-three was last onscreen not long before the COVID-19 pandemic, having recently separated from former husband Colt Johnson and exploring her options as a singleton in Sin City. Since then, the former 90 Day star seems to have turned her personal life and career around — with some legal issues from her days as a reality star that proved difficult to overcome. Here’s what we know about Lima’s life in 2024.

Larissa’s 90 Day Fiancé journey

Larissa, who originally hails from Brazil, traveled to Las Vegas under the K-1 visa, but was less than impressed when she arrived. The Nevada desert, Colt’s messy home, and most of all, Colt’s overbearing mother Debbie living with her son quickly soured Larissa’s adventure in a new country. Larissa hoped to live it large in Las Vegas, but Colt admitted when she arrived that his budget as a software engineer was rather limited.

This attitude failed to impress Colt’s family, who quickly became suspicious of Larissa’s motives, accusing her of gold-digging, resulting in a blow-out argument at his cousin’s home. When Larissa butted heads with Colt, the American quickly tried to shut down the argument, accusing the Brazillian of being out of control — an action that some 90 Day fans viewed as gaslighting. Their fights caused Larissa to be arrested on three separate occasions for domestic violence against Colt, with Colt and his mother calling the police on her. The revelation that Larissa had children living in Brazil, something Colt had known about since they began dating, reduced Debbie to tears, causing her to further suspect that Larissa was using her son.

Although their relationship was troubled from Larissa’s arrival, the 90-day time pressure forced the couple to marry in the midst of heightened tensions, just days after Larissa’s first arrest. However, the marriage didn’t last, and the couple called it quits after Larissa’s third brush with the law. In her last 90 Day appearance, Larissa was dating Eric, a younger man who also lived in Las Vegas, who helped her pay for her goal of attaining multiple plastic surgeries.

Where is Larissa Lima in 2024?

While Colt is headed for divorce once more this year, Larissa surprised fans by revealing in August that she had got married to a mysterious man named “Zachy,” who had never appeared on her social media before. Larissa’s photos of Zachy have since been deleted, and her account is now private (as of October 2024), which could allude to a split, but Larissa is known to be private, having kept her children out of the reality TV spotlight.

Larissa’s most recent TV outing was season two of the reality competition series House of Villains this year, although the 38-year-old finished in last place. She split from her last TV beau, Eric, in 2020. Other than that, there seem to be no plans for Larissa, or Zachy in tow, to make a 90 Day comeback.

Due to her previous criminal record, Larissa was briefly detained by ICE in September 2020, leaving her at risk of deportation. However, a 2021 post by the Brazillian native stated that she was no longer being considered for deportation, with her legal issues seemingly behind her for now.

In her new life post-Colt and convinctions, Larissa has branched out into a new career of online content creation, leaving her in control of the camera, rather than as one of many cast members in a TV show. According to a report by TMZ, the former 90 Day star racked up a cool $100,000 for a one-hour lingerie show on webcam app, Camsoda. Like many of her former co-stars, the Brazillian creates adult content for subscribers on OnlyFans, and offers paid video messages for fans on Cameo, using her platform to raise money for immigrant support charities.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1.800.799.SAFE (7233), or text “START” to 88788 for safe, confidential support.

