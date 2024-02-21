‘House of Villains’ season 2 release window, cast, and more

House of Villains, the competition series where reality TV’s biggest baddies fight for first place, will return for a second series, after a smash-hit first season. As confirmed in a report by Variety, the series has been renewed by the E! network, with production set to begin soon. Last season saw an all-star cast, including Jax Taylor from Vanderpump Rules, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, and 90 Day Fiancé’s Anfisa Arkhipchenko competing for the crown of TV’s most devious villain.

However, it was Bad Girls’ Club’s Tanisha Thomas who came out on top, taking home the title after weeks of mental and physical challenges, and surviving the twists, turns and all-round backstabbing when it came to the peer-chosen eliminations. Here’s what we know about the newly-announced season so far.

‘House of Villains’ season 2 release window

According to Variety, the E! network plans to release House of Villains season 2 sometime “this year” – although no exact date was confirmed. However, the entertainment outlet did confirm that production will begin in Feb. 2024.

As the last season ended in December last year, filming probably hasn’t begun for the new season just yet – as the production stage also includes casting, location scouting, etc. However, if they are planning to stay consistent with scheduling this show, we can expect season 2 to arrive by wintertime, possibly in Oct. 2024, exactly a year after the first season began airing.

‘House of Villains’ season 2 cast

So far, no cast members for House of Villains season 2 have been announced – which probably isn’t surprising, as the E! network seems to be pretty early into production on the new season. With production beginning in February, keep your eyes peeled for formal casting announcements soon.

However, host Joel McHale – who is returning for season 2 – may have dropped some hints already. The comedian listed his dream contestants for the next season, including Flavor Flav, Richard Hatch – the first ever winner of Survivor – and David “Puck” Rainey from The Real World: San Francisco back in 1994. Although this was a wish list, perhaps Hale can make his dreams come true. Since Tiffany Pollard appeared on Flavor of Love alongside Flav, it seems likely he could make an appearance, right?

Where to watch ‘House of Villains’

House of Villains is available to stream on FuboTv, the U.S.A. Network, and Spectrum, free for all subscribers of said streaming platforms. The reality series can also be purchased or rented on Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play, and Vudu.