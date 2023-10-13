Who is Anfisa Arkhipchenko from ‘House of Villains’ and why is she a villain?

House of Villains is a new reality series, where the most controversial alumni from popular reality TV shows compete with one another for a $200,000 cash prize. These “villains” are tasked with a completing series of games, all while living together in a Big Brother-style house during the course of the competition.

These challenges involve the kind of backstabbing, manipulation, and fighting that made each alumnus so infamous in the first place, and contestants will be eliminated one by one before the winner is crowned “American’s Favorite Supervillain.”

House of Villains hosts a number of famous faces recognizable to reality TV lovers, such as Tiffany “New York” Pollard from Flavor of Love, and Jax Taylor from Vanderpump Rules. Among the cast is Anfisa Arkhipchenko, who made a big impression among 90 Day Fiancé viewers during her brief time in the TV franchise.

Who is Anfisa Arkhipchenko, and why is she a villain?

Anfisa Arkhipchenko, a Russian native now living in the United States, rose to prominence on the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé, alongside then-fiancé (and later husband) Jorge Nava. After meeting online, Anfisa moved to the U.S. after her relationship with Jorge became serious, with an engagement allowing Anfisa to temporarily reside in the country under a K-1 visa, commonly known as the fiancé visa.

From the start of their time on the show, viewers took a dislike to Anfisa, who frequently demanded money from Jorge in order to continue their relationship. While Jorge did tell some little white lies about his own personal wealth in order to entice Anfisa into moving to his country, fans of the show were unanimous in agreeing that Anfisa’s physical and verbal abuse towards Jorge during their heated arguments was wholly unacceptable.

Often referring to herself as “The Queen”, Anfisa’s demanding personality meant that she frequently butted heads with all of Jorge’s friends and family, who encouraged Jorge to break it off with the Russian model. However, the couple did marry in a small ceremony in order to allow Anfisa to keep living in the country.

Unsurprisingly, the marriage was short-lived, with Jorge’s legal troubles from drug possession acting as a catalyst for their doomed relationship. Shortly after Jorge was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, Anfisa filed for divorce. At the end of their run on 90 Day Fiancé, Anfisa admitted she was only with Jorge for his appearance of wealth, to which Jorge retorted that he was only with her for her looks. Later, Jorge remarked to E! Entertainment that prison was preferable to spending time with Anfisa, which would normally be an outrageous claim about an ex, but with Anfisa, it’s pretty understandable.