Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins are about to make a ‘Supernatural’ sandwich on ‘The Boys’

It’s a great day to be a Supernatural fan, as we’re about to see the Winchesters reunite on the small screen once again. That’s right, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins are set to join Jensen Ackles for the fifth and final season of Prime Video’s The Boys. Can you say yummm? (Literally, someone pass me some baja chipotle and an olive.)

I mean sure, it’s not a Supernatural reboot, but this is definitely the next best thing, and it’s safe to say fans of the show are stoked at the thought of seeing the fictional brothers and their guardian angel back on our screens in any capacity. The announcement came via The Boys TikTok account where Soldier Boy actor, Jensen Ackles recorded a message to his former co-star, Jared Padalecki, telling him, “We’ve got work to do.” Padalecki then passes the message on to Misha Collins who asks, “What are we doing?”

I feel like that clip awakened a part of me that hasn’t felt that way since 2013. The hype is real. Last year we saw Ackles and Collins reunite to show their support for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 U.S. election. The duo were also photographed with the cast of The Boys around the same time, which certainly got people talking. But seeing Padalecki enter the fold for real is just something else.

Fans are buzzing to see the Winchester’s back in action

It’s hard to put into words just how dedicated fans are to this show. Supernatural ran for 15 seasons and left a mark on all those who watched it. On Reddit, fans of both Supernatural and The Boys shared their excitement at this unexpected reunion. One individual wrote, “I am watching supernatural and I can’t believe this is true.” Believe it brother, it’s happening.

Another individual admitted to never having seen the show, yet they were excited nonetheless.

“I know its stupid I have never seen a single scene from supernatural, I have no idea what the show is about or who Jared or Misha are. But that teaser gets me excited off vibe alone”

The Boys and Supernatural have one very important link

Of course, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering The Boys showrunner, Eric Kripke, created Supernatural, was executive producer and head of the show’s writer’s room, and even though he departed the series after season 5, remained onboard in various capacities throughout the show’s 15-year run. Since The Boys premiered in 2019, Kripke has been slowly bringing over everyone from his former project, piece by piece. Clearly, he just wants to go back to making more Supernatural, and I, for one, support that decision.

This will bring the grand total of cast members from Supernatural who now appear in The Boys to five, with Jim Beaver being the first to follow Kripke to his new show, where he plays a character named Robert Singer, (a definite reference to his Supernatural character, Bobby Singer). Season 4 also saw Jeffrey Dean Morgan join the cast; Morgan played Sam and Dean’s father, John Winchester.

Now all we need is Mark Sheppard to come back and we’ll basically have ourselves another season of Supernatural. Something tells me Crowley and Butcher would get on like a house on fire.

