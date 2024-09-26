The ‘fight for democracy’ enlists ‘Supernatural’ and ‘The Boys’ actors in a dream assembly

The recent wave of support for Kamala Harris kicked off following the September presidential debate when Taylor Swift publicly voiced her choice to endorse Harris, with many celebrities following in her footsteps. The fight continues with Supernatural and The Boys actors, right after the former actors voiced their support.

Taylor Swift is easily one of the most influential artists of our time and her voice led to much praise from other Democratic-supporting stars. Icons like Barbra Streisand, Stephen King, and Dolly Parton publicly praised Swift, showing their support for Harris, as well. And, if you think the superstar’s influence only applies to her peers, just take a look at the numbers Swift drove to Vote.gov — a website informing citizens of their area’s voting parameters — after her social media post — 337,826 new visitors came after she linked to the website.

Among the flock of celebrities that showed their public support for the Democratic party and Kamala Harris were Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins, who played Dean and Castiel, respectively. Collins has been very outspoken about the campaign and among the first to thank Swift for her endorsement. “Did you ever have a night where you felt like everything has changed? Thank you, @taylorswift, for this articulate endorsement of real leaders who want to shake off the foolish one and usher in a new Era of freedom and happiness for all,” he wrote after Swift endorsed Harris.

Ackles hasn’t been very outspoken about his political preferences and kept quiet although attended some socially liberal movements with Collins. However, he endorsed Beto O’Rourke for Senate in 2018. Now, Collins and Ackles are joining a bigger movement.

The Boys and Supernatural are ready to fight the good fight

Collins and Ackles have previously announced their appearance at the Geeks and Nerds event, a fundraiser in support of the Harris and Walz campaign. Wonder Woman‘s Lynda Carter proved her worthiness of the title, as she’s hosting the star-studded event with the Science Guy Bill Nye. The get-together event featured a dream meet-up among many famous, beloved stars, including Supernatural and The Boys stars.

Misha Collins posted the photo, joining the two series together. There is more than their support for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz that’s bringing them together because both paranormal series come from the same creator — Eric Kripke, who was there for it all.

On top of that, The Boys features many Supernatural actors, Ackles included as Soldier Boy, who attended the event alongside Jim Beaver who plays Bobby Singer on Supernatural and Robert Singer on The Boys. Collins, Richard Speight, Jr. (Gabriel), and Kim Rhodes (Jody Mills) were among the Supernatural stars from the selfie who haven’t cameod on The Boys yet.

Among the cast of The Boys were Valorie Curry (Firecraker), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Jack Quaid (Hughie), and Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko). Laz Alonso (MM) was also at the event and tagged in a photo, but, unfortunately, wasn’t part of the iconic selfie.

It’s time to geek out the vote!



Join us at @GeeksForHarris on 9/24 at 8 PM ET. Register for free at https://t.co/K9ZYWtOGbN ✨ pic.twitter.com/k5cff4eIMM — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) September 5, 2024

The star-studded virtual fundraiser included Star Wars’ Mark Hamill, Stranger Things’ Sean Astin, and Star Trek’s George Takei, and many others, and raised over $511,000 for the campaign, getting help from some of the most beloved fandoms. The dream assembly between the cast of Supernatural and The Boys was just the bonus.

