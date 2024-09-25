‘We’ve got work to do’: Not one, but 2 ‘Supernatural’ stars just endorsed Kamala Harris in another sign that Trump is toast

Taylor Swift opened the celebrity floodgates with her recent endorsement of Kamala Harris for president, and the vanguard of famous faces has now welcomed two new entrants in the form of Supernatural stars Misha Collins and Jensen Ackles.

That’s right, the castmates of the beloved paranormal series are the latest stars to rally behind the Democratic nominee, as part of the virtual campaign event, Geeks and Nerds for Harris. That fundraiser is taking place today, and has assorted a starry lineup of famous faces from films and TV shows best-loved by geek audiences, all in support of the Harris and Walz presidential ticket.

Collins and Ackles announced their appearance at the Geeks and Nerds event on social media, with the Castiel actor excitedly saying he’s “super psyched” in a promotional video. For his part, Ackles appeared in the background of the video also confirming that he will attend, while jokingly saying his appearance will “balance out the geek with the cool factor.”

WAKE UP GUYS JENSEN ENDORSED KAMALA HARRIS pic.twitter.com/6OHpjYK3JX — emmie (@inpainla67) September 23, 2024

Sending our Supernatural nostalgia into overdrive, Ackles recited a famous line from the series and applied it to their campaign efforts, mustering all the energy of Dean Winchester when saying “we got work to do.” Collins and Ackles are not the only people from the Supernatural universe who will attend the Geeks and Nerds for Harris event, with the show’s creator Eric Kripe — who also wrote The Boys — also appearing on the celebrity lineup.

The trio will be joined by an assortment of geeky stars who deliver the equivalent of The Eras tour to die-hard Swifties, with Star Wars’ Mark Hamill, Stranger Things’ Sean Astin, and Star Trek’s George Takei all set to appear at the virtual fundraiser.

Oh, it will also host Wonder Woman herself, Lynda Carter, and the Science Guy Bill Nye. Get this many geeks in a room together and they’ll solve not just the problem of Donald Trump, but crack the secrets of nuclear fusion.

It’s time to geek out the vote!



Join us at @GeeksForHarris on 9/24 at 8 PM ET. Register for free at https://t.co/K9ZYWtOGbN ✨ pic.twitter.com/k5cff4eIMM — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) September 5, 2024

Carter and Kripe even interacted ahead of the event, with the latter showrunner suggesting it could be a launchpad for Wonder Woman/The Boys crossover.

The Geeks and Nerds for Harris fundraiser is the latest of its kind to spring up since the vice president ascended as the Democratic nominee, with White Women for Harris, White Dudes for Harris, and Heroes for Harris events all being held over the past few months.

Those were attended by the likes of Connie Britton, P!nk and Mark Ruffalo, who join Collins and Ackles in the growing chorus of famous faces rallying behind Harris. Olivia Rodrigo, Bette Midler, Ariana Grande, and Barbra Streisand are among the other celebrities who not only have the vocal chops of a goddess, but have also rallied behind Harris in recent weeks.

For his part, Trump has assembled an array of celebrities who probably bullied their nerdy classmates in high school, from Kid Rock to Hulk Hogan. He does, however, have the support of a tech nerd in the form of Elon Musk, but even that billionaire is no match for when a bunch of nerds do what their favorite team of superheroes love and assemble!

