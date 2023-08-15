’90 Day: The Last Resort’s Kalani and Asuelu both admit to being unfaithful

After endless speculation from 90 Day Fiancé fans, it seems that those rumors of cheating in Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa’s relationship were true.

The first episode of the new series 90 Day: The Last Resort aired last night, and it seems that every couple brought their baggage to the couples’ retreat. The cast’s initiation at the resort included some group therapy at the beach, and Kalani and Aseulu were quick to share what had been plaguing their marriage.

When asked by relationship experts about why they came to the resort, Kalani responded right off the bat that she and Aseulu had “a lot of issues with infidelity”. This may not come as a huge shock to fans of the show, who had long assumed that the couple, infamous for their turbulent relationship and rumored frequent break-ups, may not be entirely faithful.

Still, the confession clearly wasn’t easy for the couple, as Aseulu broke down in tears when it was his turn to speak during the session. “I have a lot of things I have to work on myself” Aseulu admitted.

In the eyes of many 90 Day viewers, Aseulu has always been the villain of the couple, and has been subject to much criticism over the years for not stepping up to the plate as a husband and father, as well as being rather verbally abusive to Kalani. The idea of him cheating may not be so shocking, but Kalani’s confession about her own unfaithfulness was rather surprising.

In the premiere episode, Kalani revealed that she knew Aseulu had kissed another woman after he had a white tongue – a symptom of oral thrush. Aseulu admitted to this infidelity, but later revealed that it was from oral sex, rather than just kissing. In an attempt to stop Kalani from leaving, Aseulu offered Kalani a “hall pass” to kiss someone else without repercussion.

Unsurprisingly, things were not that simple. Kalani confessed that her hall pass with another man quickly turned sexual. Despite Aseulu doing the same, he was deeply upset by this revelation, as shown by his emotional turn in the episode.

The couple just can’t seem to patch things up, with much resentment occurring on both sides. Kalani stated that she couldn’t forgive what Aseulu had done to her, even with a supposed hall pass. Asuelu felt Kalani going beyond kissing was a step too far, and that Kalani staying in touch with the unnamed man was unforgivable.

The only common ground the couple seem to have is a desire to stay together, against all odds stacked against them. “I’m torn because I really want to make my marriage work with Asuelu” Kalani admitted.