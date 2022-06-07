’90s kids weigh in on the top 3 best Nickelodeon shows of all time

Nothing defines the ’90s kid experience more than Nickelodeon. The first cable-TV channel aimed directly at kids, Nickelodeon blazed a trail on American TV, and in the 1990s and 2000s, the network went through a massive renaissance, broadcasting some of the most popular kids’ shows of all time. And a viral tweet has sparked debate over which Nickelodeon shows are the best.

Popular Twitter account UberFacts posted a graphic showing a grid of classic Nickelodeon shows, including Avatar: The Last Airbender, Hey Arnold, Invader Zim, and SpongeBob SquarePants. The picture asked a simple question, “You can only keep three.”

Which are you choosing ⁉️👀 pic.twitter.com/t4jXWEr1uH — UberFacts (@UberFacts) June 7, 2022

Obviously, people dived into the thread to give their opinions, and the image quickly racked up over 3,000 quote retweets and over 2000 likes. Some people found it hard to pick. One user said that “Avatar, Hey Arnold, & S1-S3 of Spongebob were Great during childhood but became EVEN Better in Adulthood WITHOUT Nostalgia Goggles/Bias.”

Nick was stacked back in the day & honestly Avatar, Hey Arnold, & S1-S3 of Spongebob were Great during childhood but became EVEN Better in Adulthood WITHOUT Nostalgia Goggles/Bias. Some of these I loved as a kid but as an adult while I still like em I notice Nostalgia Boosted em. https://t.co/BZXRWI2OKV — Jax (@JaxBladeFitness) June 7, 2022

Some replies noted that the graphic was missing many popular shows. Including one user who noted that the picture doesn’t feature Dexter’s Laboratory or Courage the Cowardly Dog. Summing this decision up with a simple “No thanks.”

No Dexter laboratory, courage the cavalry…?

No thanks. — Sheharyar (@Titan24__) June 7, 2022

One of the most picked shows from the list is Avatar: The Last Airbender. Many users dived into the thread to praise the popular show, with one user exclaiming that: “Avatar was the only one of the group that had a plot. Props for the continued story.” While another user replies by saying that “the story of Avatar is top notch.”

Avatar was the only one of the group that had a plot. Props for the continued story.

SpongeBob is an absolute classic and spanned through a wider age group.

Hey Arnold for culture. — o (@otheiv) June 7, 2022

Honestly, same. The story of Avatar is top notch. SpongeBob has the upside of the classic years but it also has the most content of the above shows. And Hey Arnold is just a show that I vibe with. It's the chill down-to-earth atmosphere that really resonates with me — Christopher Bartsch (@Shiny_Lugia88) June 7, 2022

Many users are making sure to include the legendary SpongeBob SquarePants in their lists, including one well-liked tweet that picked SpongeBob SquarePants along with Avatar: The Last Airbender and Rugrats.

Avatar, Spongebob and Rugrats.



Zero hesitation. — Brandon The Viking (@DrubkUnciorn) June 7, 2022

Of course, with any discussion of SpongeBob SquarePants comes debates over when the show was at its peak and people arguing if the newer episodes are as good as the classic ones. One user replied to the list by saying that those picking SpongeBob SquarePants should “make sure to specify “Prime SpongeBob.”

Make sure to specify "Prime SpongeBob" — Snapback (@Snapback46) June 7, 2022

Another user sums the thread up by saying that: “SpongeBob is the most iconic animated kids show of all time,” which tracks based on the sheer number of people including it in their lists.

SpongeBob is the most iconic animated kids show of all time idc — Freudian Slips (@Ego_friendly0) June 7, 2022

The mix of eras featured in the image heavily affected the results. One user sums it up by saying: “It’s basically, “how old are you…” before picking “Doug, Rocko’s Modern Life, and Rugrats.”

It’s basically, “how old are you…”

I’m:

Doug

Rocko’s Modern Life

Rugrats

…Old. — Ben Murchison (@bdmurchison) June 7, 2022

However, one of the most popular replies comes from the official NickRewind account, which notes that the image Uberfacts used is very similar to a meme they posted in early March. This reply quickly racked up many likes and retweets. Making it clear that, while Nickelodeon is popular, there is nothing the internet loves more than a good smackdown.