A ‘Baby Reindeer’ breakout was just cast in the final season of one of Netflix’s wildest shows, and I’m officially worried

Baby Reindeer may have had a behind-the-scenes scandal after we all binge-watched it as fast as we could, but the Netflix series was still one of the most compelling we’ve seen in a while. Now one of the best and most talented stars from the show has been cast in another wild and fascinating show that we can’t stop chatting about.

According to Deadline, Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau will be in season 5 of You. This is the latest exciting career news for the star, who previously played Ana on the HBO Max drama Generation. Both Baby Reindeer and You are about stalking, and now they also have a cast member in common.

As Deadline reported, Mau received an Emmy nomination for supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie, and was the first transgender woman to get this honor.

Mau played Teri in Baby Reindeer, a therapist whom Donnie Dunn (Richard Gadd) is in a relationship with, and now she’s playing a character on yet another dark Netflix series. Although Mau will only star in You in a guest star capacity as Detective Marquez, there’s no doubt that she will be important to the plot as Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) tries to evade the law once again. Will Marquez catch Joe and put him in prison for good?

So why am I worried?

Because when it comes to You, anything could happen. We’ve already seen Joe kill Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and put her toes into pot pie (ew!), so we know he’s totally shameless when it comes to covering his tracks. Could we only get a short turn by the stunningly talented Ms Mau, as Detective Marquez suffers the same fate as so many Joe Goldberg antagonists?

Maybe not. Even Goldberg seems to want Joe to get in trouble, though —or rather, Penn Badgley does. The actor told IndieWire in March 2023 that if You got a season 5, “Joe needs to get what’s coming to him, and now he has further to fall because he has all this power and wealth.”

While it’s equally fun and horrifying to watch the charming murderer Joe scheme and plan his next move, we agree that he needs to get what’s coming to him in the You series finale. We don’t know when we’ll get to watch season 5, but hopefully the weather will be cool enough that we can curl up on our couch and get lost in the scary but endlessly entertaining world of Joe Goldberg.

